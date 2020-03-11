Enhle Mbali bags first international award as a fashion designer

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali is over the moon after she bagged her first international award as a fashion designer.

Enhle was awarded Best Designer Collection for her fashion line, Essie Apparel, at the weekend by Fashion Community Week in San Francisco, US.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Enhle thanked her team and her fans for their support.

“I won my first international award for best designer this weekend in San Francisco! So proud of my team and thank you all for the support! Onwards and upwards, let's take up space.”

Speaking to SowetanLIVE about the win, Enhle said: “I had put a lot of work into the collection, so naturally I hoped that people, especially the local fashion community would appreciate Essie Apparel and go on to consider it as a formidable emerging brand into the scene.”