Can't deal! There’s a collabo brewing between Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7
There is a considerably low amount of chill on Mzansi's Twitter streets at this moment, because there's a music collaboration brewing between the legendary Zola 7 and Cassper Nyovest.
Cassper, like most of SA, is a huge fan of Zola 7's music, but on Tuesday he was stanning hard because Zola 7 was spitting hot bars.
Zola spoke candidly about Africans' lack of patriotism and how they don't have loyalty towards their people, sentiments Cassper passionately agrees with.
“Zola 7! The Legend! The realest! The most intelligent artist of our era! Always spitting facts! So much respect,” Cassper tweeted.
Listen to the bars Zola spat below.
What Cassper probably wasn't bargaining on when he tweeted about Zola was that the legendary artist would suggest they work together.
“We must soon do a song Ntwana,” he said.
All Cassper could say was: “Say no more! It would be my pleasure grootman. I would be honoured. Even just to be around you nje, I soak up so much wisdom. Let's talk during the week. I got something I think would work for us both.”
The collabo is something Mzansi never knew they needed until they saw Cassper and Zola 7 toying with the idea. And the excitement on these streets was unmatched!
It would be my pleasure grootman. I would be honored. Even just to be around you nje, i soak up so much wisdom. Let's talk during the week. I got something i think would work for us both. https://t.co/yEe1mWxEgw— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 10, 2020