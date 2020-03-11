Can't deal! There’s a collabo brewing between Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7

There is a considerably low amount of chill on Mzansi's Twitter streets at this moment, because there's a music collaboration brewing between the legendary Zola 7 and Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper, like most of SA, is a huge fan of Zola 7's music, but on Tuesday he was stanning hard because Zola 7 was spitting hot bars.

Zola spoke candidly about Africans' lack of patriotism and how they don't have loyalty towards their people, sentiments Cassper passionately agrees with.

“Zola 7! The Legend! The realest! The most intelligent artist of our era! Always spitting facts! So much respect,” Cassper tweeted.

Listen to the bars Zola spat below.