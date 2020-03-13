TshisaLIVE

Cedric Fourie advises young people not to 'gamble' with their careers

13 March 2020 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Cedric Fourie is all about teaching people how to follow their passion.
Image: Via Instagram

Actor Cedric Fourie has decided to use his influence to help Mzansi's youth make the right career moves.

The actor told TshisaLIVE that while it may not look like it, choosing the right career was one of life's trickiest choices.

“How to go about choosing careers that they'll be happy with. Because there's this constant gamble that we do between finding work that you love and are good at and finding work that is best aligned with who you are. The truth of being happy in your career lies in doing something that is best aligned with who you are. It becomes like second nature, it becomes like breathing.”

The actor, who is best known for his ruthless role on Skeem Saam as Lehasa, said he felt blessed to have found a career that he loves but that is also aligned with who he is.

He credited the divine alignment to what makes him portray the character with excellence.

“When it (your career) is part of who you are, you do it effortlessly. People mistake what they are good at and what they actually love and what is actually better aligned with who they are.”

LISTEN | Cedric Fourie: Homophobia is the work of the devil!

Cedric explains why it is important for him to advocate for LGBTQI+ rights
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cedric added that using his influence to advocate for better living conditions for the LGBTQI+ community was also something he's passionate about.

“I've chosen to be an ally because it's a core value that I have and if it's a core value, you live by it. No questions, no doubt!”

Taking to Instagram recently, Cedric shared a quote that he lives his life by.  

“The mind is a powerful source. It can enslave us or empower us. It can plunge us into the depths of misery or take us to the heights of ecstasy. Learn to use that power wisely.”

