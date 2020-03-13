Cedric Fourie advises young people not to 'gamble' with their careers

Actor Cedric Fourie has decided to use his influence to help Mzansi's youth make the right career moves.

The actor told TshisaLIVE that while it may not look like it, choosing the right career was one of life's trickiest choices.

“How to go about choosing careers that they'll be happy with. Because there's this constant gamble that we do between finding work that you love and are good at and finding work that is best aligned with who you are. The truth of being happy in your career lies in doing something that is best aligned with who you are. It becomes like second nature, it becomes like breathing.”

The actor, who is best known for his ruthless role on Skeem Saam as Lehasa, said he felt blessed to have found a career that he loves but that is also aligned with who he is.

He credited the divine alignment to what makes him portray the character with excellence.

“When it (your career) is part of who you are, you do it effortlessly. People mistake what they are good at and what they actually love and what is actually better aligned with who they are.”