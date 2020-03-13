TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | All the tea with #Somhale: The lovebirds gave us the behind-the-scenes 411

13 March 2020 - 14:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Newly weds Mohale and Somizi's white wedding was exactly what they envisioned.
Newly weds Mohale and Somizi's white wedding was exactly what they envisioned.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Though it's only been a few weeks since Somizi and Mohale said 'I do', it seems like it's been decades for all their fans and well-wishers who are yet to see the big day on the small screen. The extravagant affair which was exclusive to the Showmax as a four-part series, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

Sitting down with TshisaLIVE, at a special screening of the much-anticipated white-wedding episode — which is set to air on Monday March 16 — the love birds reflected on their fairytale, uber perfect wedding.

Listen to All The Tea on TshisaLIVE podcast below:

The newlywed couple is not only going to tell you what to look forward to when the final episode airs but also who they felt was the best dressed, why there was more champopo than water at their wedding and so much more behind the scenes gossip.

Somhale explained how their flowers were the second most expensive item (next to their rings of course). 

“The flowers were expensive! (The money we spent on flowers) could buy a three-bedroom town house in Fourways. We felt sick!

“But when we walked into the venue, it was out of this world. I felt that I was in the forest.”

And more than the wedding, Somizi and Mohale are not taking for granted what it means to now be married.

“I definitely think that our relationship has moved on to the next level. Moving to the next level is never just simple. There's a lot of dynamics involved, to say we are spending the rest of our lives together, what does that now involve? It involves children, it involves putting our finances together, our businesses and more,” Mohale said.

For Somizi, more than the joy he's personally found and treasures, he believes this wedding and this love is his legacy. Particularly for the LGBTQI+  community.

“It means the world to me ... you know when they say what is the legacy? This is my legacy. Our marriage has become the key to open that first door to hope, to freedom to true love!”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

R2.9m diamond and an invite for the president: How #Somhale prepared for their white wedding

But Somhale are such flex goals, money goals and bae goals, hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi cancels Italian wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

As the first case of coronavirus in SA was reported on Thursday, Somizi announced that plans for the third wedding in Italy were now off
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

What a hit! Somizi and Mohale's wedding special breaks streaming record

'We expected Somhale to do well, but the response was even bigger than we’d hoped'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Bahumi on Somhale wedding: I finally know that my dad is happy

Special moments from Somizi's wedding special.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. AKA reveals he kinda regrets insulting Cassper’s mom TshisaLIVE
  2. American comedian Steve Harvey dragged for Africa's 'jungles' comment TshisaLIVE
  3. Losing my newborn baby was a turning point: Mona Monyane TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Boity's fans are worried that Bobby is 'overtaking' her throne TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Mnakwethu' has tweeps angry again, this time about secrets TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X