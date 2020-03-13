LISTEN | All the tea with #Somhale: The lovebirds gave us the behind-the-scenes 411

The newlywed couple is not only going to tell you what to look forward to when the final episode airs but also who they felt was the best dressed, why there was more champopo than water at their wedding and so much more behind the scenes gossip.

Somhale explained how their flowers were the second most expensive item (next to their rings of course).

“The flowers were expensive! (The money we spent on flowers) could buy a three-bedroom town house in Fourways. We felt sick!

“But when we walked into the venue, it was out of this world. I felt that I was in the forest.”

And more than the wedding, Somizi and Mohale are not taking for granted what it means to now be married.

“I definitely think that our relationship has moved on to the next level. Moving to the next level is never just simple. There's a lot of dynamics involved, to say we are spending the rest of our lives together, what does that now involve? It involves children, it involves putting our finances together, our businesses and more,” Mohale said.

For Somizi, more than the joy he's personally found and treasures, he believes this wedding and this love is his legacy. Particularly for the LGBTQI+ community.

“It means the world to me ... you know when they say what is the legacy? This is my legacy. Our marriage has become the key to open that first door to hope, to freedom to true love!”