Take a look at Cassper’s studio so far (it is really taking shape)

Cassper Nyovest's Family Tree studios and offices are nearly open for business.

Just months after revealing that contractors had run away with his money for the studio, Cassper gave fans a glimpse of the studio's construction so far.

He called it his proudest moment so far as CEO on the record label and entertainment company.

“Family Tree Studios being built. My proudest moment as a CEO so far. Such an important milestone for us. Can't wait to make hits here,” he wrote.