Take a look at Cassper’s studio so far (it is really taking shape)

14 March 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest's studio is really coming along.
Image: Via Cassper's Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's Family Tree studios and offices are nearly open for business.

Just months after revealing that contractors had run away with his money for the studio, Cassper gave fans a glimpse of the studio's construction so far.

He called it his proudest moment so far as CEO on the record label and entertainment company.

“Family Tree Studios being built. My proudest moment as a CEO so far. Such an important milestone for us. Can't wait to make hits here,” he wrote.

Cassper took to social media late last year to explain that he was “scammed” and left in a difficult situation after his contractor ran off with his money.

“The architect is making a plan to finish the studio while I pursue the money the other dude ran off with. Ai but people are lit,” he added.

The star had to put the project on hold several months earlier after running into financial difficulty.

Speaking to fans in June last year, the rapper said he was left with R7m debt after his #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium gig in Durban, which meant construction on the studios had to be halted.

“The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rand in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

