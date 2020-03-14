Prince Kaybee: I constantly tell myself that I am not a failure
'You need to stay motivated - like a car needs fuel to operate.'
Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has opened up about his battles with self-doubt, revealing that he constantly has to reassure himself that he's not a failure.
You see, while he may be one of the most popular artists in the country, Kaybee also has down days.
Responding to a fan who asked him about self-doubt, Kaybee said he had to hype himself up.
“I constantly tell myself I am not a failure - chin up, chest out.”
He said the secret sauce to self-esteem is to love yourself to build confidence. “You need to stay motivated - like a car needs fuel to operate. By doing so you slowly attracting confident behaviour and self-doubt will flee."
Kaybee's fans sent him messages of support and encouragement.
He is the latest celeb to open up about the crippling effects of self-doubt.
Black Coffee told 947's DJ Fresh last year that early in his career he would sometimes sabotage opportunities because he did not feel he deserved the success he was getting.
“I asked myself, 'Why me? Why am I here?' It used to hit me and I would find myself not wanting to wake up, missing flights. It was self-sabotaging. [You feel like] it is such an unreal dream, it is going to end - let me end it. I will feel better if I end it myself. Let me have something to blame, and it is me.”