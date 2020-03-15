DJ Bongz: The gwara gwara will never die

While amapiano tracks are rocking dance floors across the country, DJ Bongz does not believe the gwara gwara is under threat.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Bongz said that the gwara gwara was considered to be part of SA's culture.

The gwara gwara took Mzansi by storm and dominated headlines across the globe, even catching the attention of international stars including Rihanna, Jamie Foxx and Chris Brown.

DJ Bongz invented the gwara gwara in 2016, and revealed that ever since Rihanna performed the dance on the Grammy stage, people from the States have been getting in touch with him, asking if he could host workshops.

“I have been in the industry for more than 23 years. I had downfalls in my life and my name shouldn't be mentioned in the industry currently, but through God's favour, I''m still standing.

“Artists last only three years in this industry but what made me stick around for so many years till now is God's mercy and love.”