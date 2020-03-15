TshisaLIVE

DJ Bongz: The gwara gwara will never die

15 March 2020 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Bongz says his signature dance Gwara gwara is not dead
DJ Bongz says his signature dance Gwara gwara is not dead
Image: Instagram

While amapiano tracks are rocking dance floors across the country, DJ Bongz does not believe the gwara gwara is under threat.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Bongz said that the gwara gwara was considered to be part of SA's culture.

The gwara gwara took Mzansi by storm and dominated headlines across the globe, even catching the attention of international stars including  Rihanna, Jamie Foxx and Chris Brown.

DJ Bongz invented the gwara gwara in 2016, and revealed that ever since Rihanna performed the dance on the Grammy stage, people from the States have been getting in touch with him, asking if he could host workshops.

“I have been in the industry for more than 23 years. I had downfalls in my life and my name shouldn't be mentioned in the industry currently, but through God's favour, I''m still standing.

“Artists last only three years in this industry but what made me stick around for so many years till now is God's mercy and love.” 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

DJ Bongz: People thought I was down and out

"My life has changed, it used to be hectic. I used to dance and party, but now I handle myself as a businessman and a family man."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Show dem! 4 times the gwara gwara dominated the world stage

Dude even went to America to give lessons.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | It's possible! Kids show us how to do the gwara gwara to gospel

Here's proof that you can gwara gwara to almost any music, including gospel
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Will Mabala Noise bounce back?

What's left of Mabala Noise anyway?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Trevor Noah sings to his last Daily Show studio audience amid ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Losing my newborn baby was a turning point: Mona Monyane TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Warren Masemola's explosive Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards speech has ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
X