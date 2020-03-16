Nomzamo Mbatha pays tribute to on-set 'Isibaya' husband, Sdumo Mtshali

“Sdumo. Kusukela ekqaleni (from day 1) to the very last frame. Our love and respect has transcended beyond the screen. I say this without restraint, you are possibly the most incredible human being there is,” Nomzamo wrote on her Instagram.

“Unchanging. Giving. So much centre. So rooted. I will never have the words for how you have shaped me not only as a person but also as a performer.

“Grateful to have told the most beautiful love story South African television has ever seen. Grateful to have gained one of my very best friends.”

Nomzamo also shared how Sdumo helped her record an audition tape for her role on the American sequel Coming 2 America.

The 29-year-old joined Eddie Murphy who plays a prince of a fictional African nation, Zamunda, in the popular 1988 film.

“I have to share this too ... because I want people to know the kind of heart you carry. How you nearly missed a flight out of Durban just so you could help me do readings for the last Coming 2 America tape submission.

“Letting me know I got it. 'Trust your Voice Nomzee ... let’s find God in the scene ...' You have always wanted to see me and others soar. Here’s to Sbu and Thandeka! Here’s to you,” she added.

Reacting to the post, Sdumo said: “Jesus! What do I say to that? I love you girl.

“You inspire me! Keep raising the bar. Keep trust that voice, keep trusting that little girl, keep listening to your grandma. love you girl!”