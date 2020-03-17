Mzansi split over Mihlali’s starring role in Lasizwe's 'dead slay queen' skit
Lasizwe Dambuza has left social media streets buzzing after featuring Mihlali Ndamase in his latest YouTube skit.
The pair first lit up the streets after they seemingly got into a bit of a tiff when Lasizwe wanted to release the skit without Mihlali's approval.
Feeling nothing went past her, Mihlali said she hadn't approved the video.
Bathong, I haven’t approved the content tho. https://t.co/XpW9mxC671— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) March 16, 2020
Lasizwe was not having any of it, seeing it was his “content”, and shared the hilarious skit.
In the video, titled When Your Best Friend Passes On, Mihlali can be seen mourning the death of her 'slay queen' friend [played by Lasizwe]. With tears streaming down her face, Mihlali begs her friend to wake up because she can't slay these streets alone.
Realising the friend was never coming back, Mihlali decided to rectify the bad make-up on her friend's face.
Just as she is satisfied with the end result of her “face beat” on her dead friend, the mother [also played by Lasizwe] walks in and reprimands Mihlali.
Many found the skit hilarious and were excited to see Mihlali step outside her “comfort zone. Others said she was not funny and should have declined the offer to star in the skit.
Though it drew mixed reactions, Lasizwe thanked all the haters (and fans) for spiking his numbers and watching his video.
Why you do this for my face for my child 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Lasizwe and Mihlali did the things 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/lYv21UHMeI— Sinenhlanhla (@Sinenhl90956037) March 16, 2020
Mihlali & Lasizwe's brands are totally different. Today you saw Mihlali on a skit. She stepped outta her zone for a friend. Even though brands dont align you go there for a friend. But No Patricia would rather drag Lerato & her pumps on twitter for she can can get Veuve at taboo— The Lord (@LorD_Liza) March 17, 2020
That Lasizwe & Mihlali video is so cringe I couldn’t finish it. CBD content 🥴— Sibu (@Sibu_Gwarube) March 16, 2020
Mihlali killed it my God and your stank face in all those pictures Lasizwe? I’m here for all of it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 santhandi argh ❤️ https://t.co/ylIKN6Lvkv— Franscesca💕 (@Miss_Kitso) March 16, 2020
I regret watching this. Yho ha.a Mihlali ntombi, its okay to say no to your friends sometimes. https://t.co/UDEz7vf6xn— sunflower 🌻 (@Mona_Mandindi) March 16, 2020
Mihlali & Lasizwe just posted a YouTube video collab. I’m screaming 😍😍— vansy (@oriane_vansy) March 16, 2020
No one forced anyone to go watch #lasizwe and #Mihlali so stop making noise and go wash your hands 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HNCVi7Dd5W— You are loved ❤❤ (@2b41495a1c81483) March 17, 2020
For a change #mihlali is trending for acting not for breathing... like seriously there was nothing wrong with that YouTube video aiii pic.twitter.com/3QKwgElLt3— Phummy (@phummynolo1) March 17, 2020