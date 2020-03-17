Mzansi split over Mihlali’s starring role in Lasizwe's 'dead slay queen' skit

Lasizwe was not having any of it, seeing it was his “content”, and shared the hilarious skit.

In the video, titled When Your Best Friend Passes On, Mihlali can be seen mourning the death of her 'slay queen' friend [played by Lasizwe]. With tears streaming down her face, Mihlali begs her friend to wake up because she can't slay these streets alone.

Realising the friend was never coming back, Mihlali decided to rectify the bad make-up on her friend's face.

Just as she is satisfied with the end result of her “face beat” on her dead friend, the mother [also played by Lasizwe] walks in and reprimands Mihlali.