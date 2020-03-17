TshisaLIVE

Mzansi split over Mihlali’s starring role in Lasizwe's 'dead slay queen' skit

17 March 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Lasizwe and Mihlali star in the YouTube skit.
Lasizwe and Mihlali star in the YouTube skit.
Image: Lasizwe / YouTube

Lasizwe Dambuza has left social media streets buzzing after featuring Mihlali Ndamase in his latest YouTube skit. 

The pair first lit up the streets after they seemingly got into a bit of a tiff when Lasizwe wanted to release the skit without Mihlali's approval.

Feeling nothing went past her, Mihlali said she hadn't approved the video.

Lasizwe was not having any of it, seeing it was his “content”, and shared the hilarious skit.

In the video, titled When Your Best Friend Passes On, Mihlali can be seen mourning the death of her 'slay queen' friend [played by Lasizwe]. With tears streaming down her face, Mihlali begs her friend to wake up because she can't slay these streets alone.

Realising the friend was never coming back, Mihlali decided to rectify the bad make-up on her friend's face.

Just as she is satisfied with the end result of her “face beat” on her dead friend, the mother [also played by Lasizwe] walks in and reprimands Mihlali.

Many found the skit hilarious and were excited to see Mihlali step outside her “comfort zone. Others said she was not funny and should have declined the offer to star in the skit.

Though it drew mixed reactions, Lasizwe thanked all the haters (and fans) for spiking his numbers and watching his video.

MORE

The Twitter fashion police weighs in on Lasizwe's 'baby bump' at #DSTVMVCA

Here are some of Twitter police's red carpet hit and misses.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from #DSTVMVCA

All roads led to the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg on Saturday evening as some of the biggest stars in the country hit the Mzansi ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lasizwe: Somizi says he's sorry for hurting my feelings

“I think he did read the article that went along with the TshisaLIVE podcast because I had already sent him a message long ago [before the podcast] ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from ... TshisaLIVE
  4. The Twitter fashion police weighs in on Lasizwe's 'baby bump' at #DSTVMVCA TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Warren Masemola's explosive Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards speech has ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X