The Twitter fashion police weighs in on Lasizwe's 'baby bump' at #DSTVMVCA

14 March 2020 - 21:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Lasizwe brought a bump to the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards red carpet.
Comedian Lasizwe became the talk of the town after he stepped out at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in a puffed black dress and a 'fake baby bump'. 

The fake bump, which many believe hinted at him “birthing” a new chapter, turned heads and got the streets talking.

Rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo left social media users drooling as she oozed sex appeal in a revealing number.

TV personality Lunga Shabalala failed to impress with his zipper jacket look.

DJ Zinhle was a real winner, looking hella royal in a rose gold outfit and orange train.

While Somizi won the creative award for hitting the carpet in a huge hat and colourful gas mask.

Pearl Modiadie also impressed in a white dress with elaborate detail, showing that class still reigns in 2020.

