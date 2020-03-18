IN MEMES | 'Disrespectful' potential second wife infuriates 'Mnakwethu' fans
More than the trashy behaviour that has been displayed by the men who feature on Mnakwethu, viewers of the show have no time for women who insist on being disrespectful to the first wife.
This week's “side chick” was the worst they've ever seen.
Tweeps have expressed their disapproval and disappointment over the last few episodes concerning the first wives' level of “submission” to their husbands. Some of them went as far as blaming the “education status” of the women for their reluctance to fight their husband's suggestion to take a second wife.
This time about, Mxolisi introduced a lawyer side chick to his electrical engineer wife.
It left viewers perplexed, as they tried to figure out how two educated women could allow themselves to be used as “pawns” by a man.
In the end, Mxolisi's request to take a second wife was rejected after his first wife was upset by his proposed wife's disrespect.
The rejection was greeted with celebrations online, with many hailing Ma as leadership for her stand.
Here are some of the top reactions.
The disrespect by this makhwapeni anga nyaa kimi if I was that first wife #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/kGKOsZNOTp— Obakeng Vunene 🇿🇦 (@Tshiketani_) March 17, 2020
Big up to the wife for not accepting nonsense #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/o5U7FLOOZU— Shaniqua Mahumaniey (@ShaniquaMahuman) March 18, 2020
Is it just me who thinks she was shading the wife when she said " I'll do your hair" ?? Bitch is hell'a nasty #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/YirZNfMLgO— 20MuthaF#ckingPlenty 🍃🕊 (@makgwale_morasw) March 17, 2020
Ai #Mnakwethu please advise the husband kahle, lomfazi waseVosloorus is not suitable for isthembu she is the type that will kill the other wive's kids just to have the husband to herself pic.twitter.com/fYDMWV4WA6— 🇿🇦Tunqoana🇿🇦 (@mpanna_wammako) March 18, 2020
Electrical engineer wife and a nyatsi lawyer.. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/H08WDB42jb— K A R A B O 😉 (@OBARAK_15) March 17, 2020
Maskandi artists and wanting isthembu...#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/dWqEa6udyo— Troy’s Uncle (@MongeziSaleem) March 17, 2020
If “rude, patronizing, condescending & sarcastic” was a person 😤😤😤#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/AfPBcoP8x5— Infinite Intelligence (@thuli_mashaba) March 17, 2020
I've seen desperate educated women but this one takes the cake infact the entire bakery😏#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/8iMv0Y2jk4— Amanda Omuhle Mzizi (@MziziOmuhle) March 17, 2020
#Mnakwethu— Porsha_Nhlelo's MOM❤️❤️ (@Poshamhlanga) March 17, 2020
She says they will go ahead nd get married yet she's a lawyer she knows veri well according to customary law if 1st wife says no their marriage will be null and void............ Hw did she get to 4th year pic.twitter.com/s9SnQJXoRC
I don't like this LLB girl #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/Q0tw34hvBm— 2020IsMyYear💫 (@Uplifted_one) March 17, 2020
His wife and side chick are well educated. All this literate women played by a Maskandi "star". This really proves that women are raised to be afraid of being single. The desperation! #mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/vPifsufItD— ShannonTellsDaTruth (@tells_da) March 17, 2020