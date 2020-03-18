IN MEMES | 'Disrespectful' potential second wife infuriates 'Mnakwethu' fans

More than the trashy behaviour that has been displayed by the men who feature on Mnakwethu, viewers of the show have no time for women who insist on being disrespectful to the first wife.

This week's “side chick” was the worst they've ever seen.

Tweeps have expressed their disapproval and disappointment over the last few episodes concerning the first wives' level of “submission” to their husbands. Some of them went as far as blaming the “education status” of the women for their reluctance to fight their husband's suggestion to take a second wife.

This time about, Mxolisi introduced a lawyer side chick to his electrical engineer wife.

It left viewers perplexed, as they tried to figure out how two educated women could allow themselves to be used as “pawns” by a man.

In the end, Mxolisi's request to take a second wife was rejected after his first wife was upset by his proposed wife's disrespect.