AKA, Boity, Black Coffee and other celeb reactions to Covid-19 lockdown

'I just suddenly became very overwhelmed.'

27 March 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper AKA has asked God to bless all those working during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Celebs across the country have added their voices to calls for South Africans to remain calm and stay home during the 21-day national lockdown that came into effect at midnight on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.

As the country shifted into lockdown mode, some of South Africa's most famous faces took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

AKA

The rapper simply prayed for a blessing on all those who were working to keep the country safe, including the president.

BOITY

Reality show star and rapper Boity Thulo was the voice of many when she said she felt anxious and overwhelmed.

BLACK COFFEE

DJ Black Coffee offered encouragement to a nation feeling uncertain.

DINEO RANAKA

Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka said those who brought the virus to SA should have been in lockdown long ago.

WINNIE NTSHABA

Actress Winnie Ntshaba prayed for President Cyril Ramaphosa in his response to the outbreak.

HULISANI RAVELE

Radio host and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele reminded her fans that “self-work is hard work, but it is worth it”.

FLORENCE MASEBE

Veteran actress Florence Masebe simply shared the powerful words: “We shall rise.”

LADY ZAMAR

Musician Lady Zamar encouraged people to not react to rumours and hearsay about the pandemic.

