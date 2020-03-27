AKA, Boity, Black Coffee and other celeb reactions to Covid-19 lockdown

Celebs across the country have added their voices to calls for South Africans to remain calm and stay home during the 21-day national lockdown that came into effect at midnight on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.

As the country shifted into lockdown mode, some of South Africa's most famous faces took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

AKA

The rapper simply prayed for a blessing on all those who were working to keep the country safe, including the president.