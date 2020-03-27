AKA, Boity, Black Coffee and other celeb reactions to Covid-19 lockdown
'I just suddenly became very overwhelmed.'
Celebs across the country have added their voices to calls for South Africans to remain calm and stay home during the 21-day national lockdown that came into effect at midnight on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.
As the country shifted into lockdown mode, some of South Africa's most famous faces took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.
AKA
The rapper simply prayed for a blessing on all those who were working to keep the country safe, including the president.
God Bless our soldiers, our police, our medics, doctors, nurses ... our Commander in Chief. 🇿🇦— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 26, 2020
BOITY
Reality show star and rapper Boity Thulo was the voice of many when she said she felt anxious and overwhelmed.
I just suddenly became very overwhelmed, teary eyed and anxious! 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) March 26, 2020
BLACK COFFEE
DJ Black Coffee offered encouragement to a nation feeling uncertain.
We can do this.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 26, 2020
Sending love and light to you and yours. pic.twitter.com/zC5c5W7Zj8
DINEO RANAKA
Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka said those who brought the virus to SA should have been in lockdown long ago.
Sometimes nje. Just once in a blue moon. We need a dictatorship. For a few months in cases like this.— Ausi O Motona (@dineoranaka) March 27, 2020
Before placing an entire nation under lockdown (which is brilliant in my opinion). We could have placed the initial carriers of this virus in SA and those they came in contact with under strict lockdown too. This would have been great messaging, prevention and preparation.— Ausi O Motona (@dineoranaka) March 27, 2020
WINNIE NTSHABA
Actress Winnie Ntshaba prayed for President Cyril Ramaphosa in his response to the outbreak.
View this post on Instagram
At exactly 6pm to 6:30pm we shall all lift our eyes to the mountains, where our help comes from, our help comes from the Lord, the creator of heaven and earth. It shall be well with us! Thank you leadership, thank you president, We are led, we are hopeful! God is on our side🙏
HULISANI RAVELE
Radio host and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele reminded her fans that “self-work is hard work, but it is worth it”.
Just sending some love & light to you as we begin our first day of National Lockdown. 🕯🙏🏾— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 27, 2020
Say it with me now: “Self-work is hard-work but, it is worth-it work.” 💛#TheMinuteWithHulisaniRavele #PurposePowerImpact pic.twitter.com/XVGcVnpi2R
FLORENCE MASEBE
Veteran actress Florence Masebe simply shared the powerful words: “We shall rise.”
LADY ZAMAR
Musician Lady Zamar encouraged people to not react to rumours and hearsay about the pandemic.
Get all the facts before reacting.. Stop reacting to rumors and hearsay.. Get as much information as possible .. Reacting to false information is reacting to fake news and misinformation. Know the difference. Knowledge is power— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) March 26, 2020