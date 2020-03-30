Four local celebs who have tested for coronavirus

In a video on Instagram, Somizi shared his experience of going for a test and shared his concern about the cost.

“So guys, I am at a private hospital to do tests for the coronavirus ... but also like my chest, I am coughing so you never know,” said Somizi.

“I get here and I ask how much is it and they go 'a thousand four, a thousand five'. That broke my heart. I asked what happened to people who can't afford it and they said 'no, there are public hospitals'," Somizi said.