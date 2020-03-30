Mzansi's waiting for Cassper Nyovest to donate money to Covid-19 relief efforts
“Maybe if we were supported and stanned like y'all stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have.”
While some called out Cassper Nyovest for apparently “flaunting” his money and not donating towards coronavirus outbreak relief funds, others criticised him for his “pity party” approach about not being supported enough by South Africans.
Since the Covid-19 crisis began, many celebrities across the world have been urged to reach within their pockets to help curb the spread of the virus through several initiatives.
While big names like Rihanna were able to commit - she donated R88m towards medical equipment for New York City - Cassper made it clear that he didn't have the kind of money American artists had, because of a lack of support from local fans.
Cass was called out by a tweep for playing Fifa over the weekend instead of getting involved in fighting the spread of coronavirus.
“We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than three months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like y'all stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have.”
The rapper added that the money he had enabled him to help his family during the lockdown, but it was nowhere near what Rihanna had.
“I say I'm rich cause I put an amazing roof over my siblings who would be stressed about where they would stay or what they would eat during this lockdown. They don't have that stress. I've done amazing. I am one of the fortunate ones. I don't have Rihanna money doe!”
Cassper said he was no longer going to entertain anything critics said, because it was clear there was no changing their minds.
“Nothing I say or do will convince the people who don't like me to change their mind. That's your problem! There's a national disaster and y'all worried about me? Lmao ... le tsaya chance, wish I could tell y'all to your face so y'all could see how much idgaf but quarantine vibes ...”
Nothing i say or do will convince the people who don't like me to change their mind. That's your problem! There's a national disaster and yall worried about me? Lmao.... Le tsaya chance, wish I could tell yall to your face so yall could see how much idgaf but quarantine vibes...— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 28, 2020
Cassper's comments drew mixed reactions, with comedian Coconut Kelz saying the rapper's “pity party” was a slap in the face to fans who helped him “Fill Up” multiple venues.
Honestly people forcing others (even celebrities) to donate is weird. BUT who fills the stadiums and the domes then?? What do you mean IF you were supported? Yoh sometimes this pity party you throw is a slap in the face for just how much you ARE supported. Bruhhh 😴 https://t.co/oRJqoPsHDd— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 28, 2020
Here's what other people had to say about Cassper's response:
But you have cassper money and you still ain't done shit but tweet and start a fifa game with celebrities— Ntshieng (@Ntshieng17) March 27, 2020
Don't hide behind "Rihanna money" 5k is still a donation bro#JustDonateBro pic.twitter.com/xOifa0Cl96
U also have a family 2 support, U choose wat U want 2 do with the money U worked 4, even if you had billions no 1 should tell U how 2 use it, no need 2 explain groetman— Prince Bongani✨ (@PrinceBongani12) March 28, 2020
"Maybe If We were supported like Drake and Rihanna".... Yho, after people filled up stadiums for you and gave you Gold and Platinum plaques. So ungreatful yerr— Lihle (@corykidmafia97) March 27, 2020
The truth is ya'll are crying babies when you guys are called https://t.co/zYN3lUUYAo live on an upmarket crib today because the masses have supported your fill ups, not so long ago you had both your feet on two Bentleys yet you claim you are not being supported by the SA masses— 𝕾𝖎𝖕𝖍𝖎𝖜𝖊 𝕳𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖇𝖊 (@Mashiiyamahle) March 27, 2020
1st they tell you hw wack is your music, then they claim how they've supported u. Nw they telling u hw u shld spend money 😏😏 why can't they donate R5 or whatever amounts they have, just becoz abo Rihanna are doing it thn nabo Cassper should follow, leave Cass wena o yentsang?— Ntebe_King👑 (@stanley_nm) March 28, 2020
I don’t mean to sound cynical but isn’t this the same man who posted receipts of up to like R200k just on alcohol? We get SAn celebrities don’t have as much money but to pretend to worry about where next meal is coming from 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— neville shortbottom (@bio_oiled) March 28, 2020
South African celebrities are very funny, they wear Louis Vuitton and other international brands but want us to support local music. It is also our money and we will support Rihanna. You won't guilt trip us.— Joseph Matome Mailula (@Jo_Matome) March 27, 2020
Suddenly ya'll lack money... pic.twitter.com/2iIrFuJaEw— XhomeXhantini_ZA (@Kaya92483875) March 27, 2020