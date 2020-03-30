TshisaLIVE

Mzansi's waiting for Cassper Nyovest to donate money to Covid-19 relief efforts

“Maybe if we were supported and stanned like y'all stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have.”

30 March 2020 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest replies to calls for him to donate funds towards fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

While some called out Cassper Nyovest for apparently “flaunting” his money and not donating towards coronavirus outbreak relief funds, others criticised him for his “pity party” approach about not being supported enough by South Africans.  

Since the Covid-19 crisis began, many celebrities across the world have been urged to reach within their pockets to help curb the spread of the virus through several initiatives. 

While big names like Rihanna were able to commit - she donated R88m towards medical equipment for New York City - Cassper made it clear that he didn't have the kind of money American artists had, because of a lack of support from local fans. 

Cass was called out by a tweep for playing Fifa over the weekend instead of getting involved in fighting the spread of coronavirus. 

“We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than three months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like y'all stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have.”

The rapper added that the money he had enabled him to help his family during the lockdown, but it was nowhere near what Rihanna had.

“I say I'm rich cause I put an amazing roof over my siblings who would be stressed about where they would stay or what they would eat during this lockdown. They don't have that stress. I've done amazing. I am one of the fortunate ones. I don't have Rihanna money doe!”

Cassper said he was no longer going to entertain anything critics said, because it was clear there was no changing their minds. 

Nothing I say or do will convince the people who don't like me to change their mind. That's your problem! There's a national disaster and y'all worried about me? Lmao ... le tsaya chance, wish I could tell y'all to your face so y'all could see how much idgaf but quarantine vibes ...”

Cassper's comments drew mixed reactions, with comedian Coconut Kelz saying the rapper's “pity party” was a slap in the face to fans who helped him “Fill Up” multiple venues. 

Here's what other people had to say about Cassper's response:

