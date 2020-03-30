Mzansi's waiting for Cassper Nyovest to donate money to Covid-19 relief efforts

While big names like Rihanna were able to commit - she donated R88m towards medical equipment for New York City - Cassper made it clear that he didn't have the kind of money American artists had, because of a lack of support from local fans.

Cass was called out by a tweep for playing Fifa over the weekend instead of getting involved in fighting the spread of coronavirus.

“We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than three months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like y'all stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have.”