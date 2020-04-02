IN MEMES | Fans of #BoityBET want another season without dramatic Bobby!
Fans of Boity: Own Your Throne are aware that Bobby may be part of an elaborate plan to add some spice to the show, however they are ready to do without him and have taken to Twitter to ask Boity to exclude him from season two.
Another episode of the reality show left fans feeling sorry and even frustrated with Boity for not getting rid of Bobby sooner. In addition to the fact that Bobby's confidence comes off as egotistical and even arrogant, fans can't help but feel that he's on a mission to sabotage Boity.
Even though Bobby has a few of the fans on his side, most viewers on Twitter feel Boity needs to cut him off. They even went as far as saying that if the rapper intended on making season two, she needed to find someone else to provide the drama, because they are totes over Bobby.
Fans were further frustrated on Boity's behalf when her whole team disappointed her left, right and centre. Some even asked her to send out vacancy ads so they could apply for the jobs because, at this point, everybody on Twitter reckons they could do a better job than Boity's current team.
Check out some of the reactions below.
#BoityBET I'll lose my mind if I see Bobby on season 2 pic.twitter.com/86Z75c8FvK— ㄥ乇乇 (@IamLeeCore) April 1, 2020
Bobby Ur boring me and I am paying my Dstv subscription well.. 😑😑#BOITYBET#BoityOwnYourThrone#boity pic.twitter.com/REXab4VNwp— Ofentse King Chillar💎 (@KingChillar) April 1, 2020
When Bobby's friend says Bobby is already a brand. #BOITYBET pic.twitter.com/cSvLkyVdXY— Sulungeka🌼Ntsaluba🌻 (@Swelie) April 1, 2020
We really need to see less of Bobby bathong 🤦♀️🙆♀️ #BoityBET https://t.co/eY4NZbxvLy— #BoityBET ❤ (@Bongi_Bee_) April 1, 2020
How many times has Bobby failed Boity,yet she so kind hearted and loves him,and never drops him I could never #BOITYBET #BoityOwnYourThrone pic.twitter.com/IFMNWCnxfi— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 1, 2020
#BOITYBET @Boity please fire Bobby I need a job. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/mQbdP8q2q7— Look n Feel (@ntlantlaZondo) April 1, 2020
The assistant gots to go, Bobby gots to go. Can we just get Boity & mommy dearest. #BOITYBET pic.twitter.com/M3OWGos6Tg— Unorthodox🇿🇦 (@ChampagneS1YA) April 1, 2020
Bobby is getting fired? Wooow!!! #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/OQdYke2JgQ— Buhlekazi Khanyile (@I_am_Taka_K) April 1, 2020
No mahn something is wrong with this Bobby like there's something wrong with him mahn😐🤞🏽#BoityBET pic.twitter.com/H4AWZ3gIC4— Babomkhulu🤠 (@Babomkhulu7) April 1, 2020
Finally someone has had enough of Bobby,and wants him gone 🙌🙌 I wish #BoityBET could do the same with him pic.twitter.com/BOrh2N27zo— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 1, 2020
Honesty speaking the team don't deserve #BoityBET they always failing her Bobby and Bash are late for always #BoityOwnYourThrone pic.twitter.com/gYGnGixpLV— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 1, 2020
Where did boity find her team mara? Bash is Late. Bobby is Late. 😑 stylist doing their own thing. like her whole team is a mess maahn. #BOITYBET pic.twitter.com/f3j93TiQlu— Sulungeka🌼Ntsaluba🌻 (@Swelie) April 1, 2020