Khaya Mthethwa brings worship to fans through Instagram Live

With the country in full lockdown mode due to the coronavirus outbreak, gospel artist and presenter Khaya Mthethwa delivered a message of comfort during this testing time.

While South Africans try to keep positive, many have expressed how being in isolation has dampened their spirits as they wait in anticipation to get through the lockdown period.

Feeling that a moment of worship would do many people good, Khaya took to Instagram Live to spread a message of hope.

With a soothing voice, Khaya sang songs of praise which left his followers in their feels as many attested that this was just what they needed during their lockdown.