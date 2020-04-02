Khaya Mthethwa brings worship to fans through Instagram Live
With the country in full lockdown mode due to the coronavirus outbreak, gospel artist and presenter Khaya Mthethwa delivered a message of comfort during this testing time.
While South Africans try to keep positive, many have expressed how being in isolation has dampened their spirits as they wait in anticipation to get through the lockdown period.
Feeling that a moment of worship would do many people good, Khaya took to Instagram Live to spread a message of hope.
With a soothing voice, Khaya sang songs of praise which left his followers in their feels as many attested that this was just what they needed during their lockdown.
Khaya has been at the forefront of making sure his followers don't get their spirits lowered or misled by certain information about the pandemic.
As the disease continues to wreak havoc worldwide, people have flooded social media with Bible verses in an attempt to back up their belief to stand firm during the crisis.
Just last week, the gospel singer rubbished people's suggestions that the coronavirus was because God was angry at the world.
Taking to Twitter, Khaya, who is also a pastor, said: “If God is punishing us, why did he punish Jesus. That would then make him unjust! #GodIsNotAngry.”