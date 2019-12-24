Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa call it quits

Two years after tying the knot, celeb couple Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa have revealed that they are getting divorced.

The former Miss SA released an official statement on Instagram on Tuesday morning, confirming their split.

The couple were married in December 2017 and welcomed their son, Oyinkosi, a few months later.

In the statement, Ntando explained that the split was amicable.

“In the last few days, my husband and I have had an in-depth discussion about our marriage and our young family challenges. On Sunday, we met my in-laws and informed them of our mutual decision for us to amicably file for divorce.”

Ntando added that she also informed her mother and family. They were disappointed, but appreciated that she represented her family well at the Mthethwas.

“My son and I have moved out of our marriage home to return home to Mpumalanga.

“We are blessed with a son that we both love and will continue to do so. I will have custody of our son, but at all times his father shall have unrestricted access so that he can play his fatherly role as we co-parent.”

Ntando said she had also decided not to ask the court for child maintenance as she believed Khaya would perform his duty towards the welfare of their child.

“On behalf of Khaya and I, we request you to respect our privacy as we go through this difficult process. We know and appreciate your love and concerns about us, but do know that we are fine and this decision is the best for both of us.”