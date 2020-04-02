Zodwa Wabantu gushes over her bae on his birthday

Mzansi first learnt about Vusi when he made his big debut on Zodwa's Instagram feed in September shortly after the socialite broke up with her long-time bae Ntobeko.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Zodwa expressed how she and Vusi had been dating for three months and was beaming with joy over her new relationship.

“I will decide whether I include him on my reality show because I have 13 episodes ahead of me. We have been dating for three months, he makes me happy and I love him, can't you see my skin is even glowing?” Zodwa asked.

At the time of their new flame, Zodwa alluded she had no plans to involve him in her busy life as fame sometimes gets in the way of her relationships.

“Since I'm very busy I don't want to make him understand my life or involve him because my previous relationship was ruined by that. After they get used to this life they become big-headed and think they are a superstar and the only superstar is me.”

When asked how she was going to do that Zodwa explained that she needed to come up with a strategy on how she was going to handle her current relationship.

“What attracted me to her is her honesty, she's pure. I love being happy and she loves being happy. I'm an entrepreneur and also furthering my studies,” Vusi told TshisaLIVE.