Zodwa Wabantu gushes over her bae on his birthday

02 April 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu wished her man a happy birthday.
Since meeting her bae in September, socialite Zodwa Wabantu continues to be head over heels in love with her man, Vusi Buthelezi, who turned a year older on Thursday.

While many thought it was just a fling, Zodwa and Vusi have stood the test of time and have proven haters' wrong  as they keep blazing up the socials with their love for each other.

Like a woman smitten with love, Zodwa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram as she wished her man a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday sthandwa sam. I love you. This day may pass but we will celebrate your birthday soon. You are so kind, calm and understanding in all that you do. I'm here to make you happy and live this beautiful life in any way I know how ... I love you so much.” 

Mzansi first learnt about Vusi when he made his big debut on Zodwa's Instagram feed in September shortly after the socialite broke up with her long-time bae Ntobeko.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Zodwa expressed how she and Vusi had been dating for three months and was beaming with joy over her new relationship.

“I will decide whether I include him on my reality show because I have 13 episodes ahead of me. We have been dating for three months, he makes me happy and I love him, can't you see my skin is even glowing?” Zodwa asked.  

At the time of their new flame, Zodwa alluded she had no plans to involve him in her busy life as fame sometimes gets in the way of her relationships.

“Since I'm very busy I don't want to make him understand my life or involve him because my previous relationship was ruined by that. After they get used to this life they become big-headed and think they are a superstar and the only superstar is me.”

When asked how she was going to do that Zodwa explained that she needed to come up with a strategy on how she was going to handle her current relationship.

“What attracted me to her is her honesty, she's pure. I love being happy and she loves being happy. I'm an entrepreneur and also furthering my studies,” Vusi told TshisaLIVE.

