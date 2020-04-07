Somizi praises crew sent to collect South Africans stuck overseas

A call of action is under way to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and media personality Somizi has applauded those who have gone to help.

Since tight boarding regulations were enforced last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa has relaxed some restrictions to allow South Africans who were stranded abroad to come back home.

A close friend of Somizi is part of a crew sent to collect South Africans in Germany and the Idols SA star shared a tribute video on his Instagram on Tuesday to honour them.

"Gradwell Magalhaes and team I'm so proud of you all. They are off to Germany to repatriate our fellow South Africans and bring them back home. When they all land they are gonna go on a 14-day quarantine," he wrote, adding that the crew were "really going beyond you call of duty".