'I had to set myself free': Duffy shares details on rape & kidnap ordeal

More than a month after Welsh singer Duffy revealed that she'd been raped and kidnapped, the award-winning star has shared more details on the harrowing ordeal and her decision to speak up now.

Back in February, Duffy broke her silence on her decision to step out of the limelight, penning a painful post on Instagram on her ordeal and her struggle to cope as a result.

This week, the songstress penned a lengthy post titled The 5th House on her website where she shared about her ordeal and her decision to finally break her silence.

"It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country. I can't remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn.

"I could have been disposed of by him. I contemplated running away to the neighbouring city or town, as he slept, but had no cash and I was afraid he would call the police on me, for running away, and maybe they would track me down as a missing person. I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive.