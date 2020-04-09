End of an era! Bobby is finally fired in #BoityBET!
After a full season of beating around the bush, Boity Thulo finally got the balls to fire her assistant Bobby Blanco, and the streets are ecstatic!
All season long fans of Boity's reality show watched as Bobby's "incompetence" sabotaged Boity. They never truly understood why she kept giving him second chances.
After Wednesday's episode, the rapper finally confirmed to her fans that Bobby is no longer working for her.
While some have always maintained that it was Bobby who was the actual life of the reality show, many were truly relieved to hear that Boity now really owns her throne.
The meme celebration were already underway on the TL.
Boity's dog has more personality than Bobby #BoityBET #BoityOwnYourThrone pic.twitter.com/DpRPoVPHQU— @prosper_qd (@prosper_qd) April 8, 2020
To Bash for wanting to fire Bobby #BoityBET #BoityOwnYourThrone pic.twitter.com/r7mzU6AGM7— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 8, 2020
Plus, all those people who were convinced that the show would be a bore without Bobby and his dramatic self, had no choice but to stan as Boity's mom took "cool mom" to a brand new level.
Typically, black moms are only cool to a certain extend. They might go shopping with you and talk about your boyfriend and maybe even drink a glass of wine with you (when you are the right age of course). However, they hardly ever openly talk about wanting to get some cannabis and get lifted!
Yep! Modiehi went to look for some weed on last night's episode.
Eyyy Boity’s mum is a whoooole mooood🔥🔥🔥 just hear how she says that “Ganga” 😂 #BOITYBET pic.twitter.com/xNsFcg6nf3— L U Y A N D O♏🇿🇲 (@luyandokapungwe) April 8, 2020
This is why Modiehi has been dubbed a whole mood on the streets and everybody is pretty sure they will tune into the second season of the show (if it is renewed) because of her.
Check out their reactions.
I could listen to Boity’s mom talking the whole day with no complaints #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/cFwjIP6LZr— Nontu (@Thuthukile29) April 8, 2020
#BoityBET Mara Boity’s mom 😂😂😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/reSgyLz077— Thapelo Zungu (@n_ndoris) April 8, 2020
Ausi @modiehi_thulo is a whole mood bathong #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/4OU7EssQY4— Mashishi ammie (@_mashishiLSM) April 8, 2020
Boity's mom is a whole mood😂❤️— Lerato (@leratothekiso_) April 8, 2020
#BoityBET pic.twitter.com/QAXOwK2yoD
#BoityBET Boity's mom is the main reason I watch the show.. She's the coolest, I love her.❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/qjUtPpgWnR— Girlings (@BellzSeisa) April 8, 2020