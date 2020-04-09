Enhle Mbali counts her blessings amid Covid-19 lockdown: Life is fragile & we don’t love each other enough

In a recent Instagram Live interview with Cosmopolitan SA, the actress revealed what have been her biggest lessons since the Covid-19 lockdown began last month.

“Thank you to Covid-19 because I think we all really needed this (the time out). I've had such a great time introspecting and I've been doing a lot of praying, just having conversations with God and that has been beautiful.”

She said the pandemic had shown her the “the fragility of life” and said she was grateful for every day she is given.

“Life is so fragile, it can end at any moment and I think that has been my take away from this lockdown. And I think for a lot of us, at times it still feels surreal. It doesn't feel like it's something that is actually happening, in our generation.

“I've had conversations with so many people and what comes up often is, 'Isn't this crazy? Did you ever think that this would happen to us, like in the 21st century this would be happening?'

“Life is fragile. Love the people close to you as best as we can. Love differently, I think we are all so busy that we often don't have time to give each other love,” she said.

Enhle also took time out recently to join the #ThankYou gang, created to help people count their blessings out loud.

Listen to what she's grateful for below.