5 looks Enhle Mbali is serving that have us hot under the collar

15 February 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Enhle has been been serving looks this year.
Image: Via Enhle's Instagram

Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali is embracing her new single status and serving looks that have many of her followers deep in their feels.

Enhle confirmed her split from internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee late last year, saying she “had to explain the unexplainable” to her children.

She also asked for privacy to protect her children, and has been largely mum about the split.

Instead, sis has been letting her acting and fashion range do the talking.

She started 2020 with a feature in Vogue Italia and a new role in hit drama series Isibaya.

“New girl on the block,” Enhle said of the role, sharing a video of herself in the show.

Away from the screen and catwalk, Enhle has been heating up social media with her style.

From photoshoots in a cafe to house parties and fun at a upside-down house, she is living life and looking good doing it.

Just last month she told fans on Instagram that she is learning to love herself again: “I found the love of my life again! Me ... walked offset today feeling my cup is full ... God is doing something in me!” 

It is clear 2020 belongs to Enhle.

Here are some of our favourite looks.

A SWEET TREAT

A CASUAL MEETING

NEW OFF-WHITE, WHO DIS?

THE MORE PLAYFUL

ON SAFARI

