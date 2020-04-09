Mzansi mourns the death of Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja aka 'Big Boy'
An outpouring of tributes flooded social media on Thursday, after the death of veteran actor Charles Maja, popularly known for his role as Big Boy on SABC1’s popular drama series Skeem Saam.
Skeem Saam publicist Sumaya Mogola confirmed Maja’s death to TshisaLIVE, saying he had suffered a stroke while in Limpopo.
“Unfortunately it is true. He passed away this morning in Limpopo. He had gone to Limpopo at the start of the lockdown. All we know at this stage is that he suffered a stroke. His daughter confirmed the news to us earlier today,” Mogola said.
She added that Charles’ family was “devastated” by his death.
Friends and fans have filled social media with messages of condolence and tributes, making #RIPCharlesMaja the top trending topic on Twitter in SA.
Many shared their favourite moment from the actor who also had extensive roles on radio dramas at Thobela FM.
Here are some of the tributes:
...re a leboga mokone.— Aaron Moloisi (@aaronmoloisi) April 9, 2020
Thank you for the talent.#RIPcharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/hYbO9zsoeC
RIP Ntate Big Boy Maja , Skeem Saam wont be the same without you 💔#RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/lKDT9pu77X— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) April 9, 2020
All of Big Boy’s scenes were iconic #ripcharlesmaja pic.twitter.com/9bRhmMtJGf— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) April 9, 2020
Can i write a THREAD about the character he portrayed on Skeem Saam(Big boy Mabetsela). Condolences to SABC 1, Thobela FM, Mahlakung & Skeem Saam family and everyone affected. #ripcharlesmaja 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Qp3UnRK6zI— #StayAtHome🇿🇦 (@itsBlackRoseSA) April 9, 2020
As nation we are deeply saddened by the loss of such great talent that was Charles Maja😭— Mrs Munchie_#StayHomeSaveLives (@StyleSALebogang) April 9, 2020
A legend has fallen. #SkeemSaam please do us a favor and have us say our final goodbyes on the show. Please don't replace Big Boy, send him off💔#RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/ZhFLzFkYtk
#SkeemSaam favorite actors Charles Moja better known as— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) April 9, 2020
Mr Big Boy Mabitshela is no more 💔🕯 #RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/SLgh5LYkFw
#SkeemSaam will never be the same without the Mabitsela duo 😪😥 Rest well Bigboy Mabitsela#RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/qyDqdM1rTV— Rebah (@I_am_Rebaona) April 9, 2020