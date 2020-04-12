Before lockdown: Inside DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee’s twar

The pair soon got into a back-and-forth exchange of words on the TL, with both bringing receipts for their respective contributions to the music scene. They fought over everything from radio and streaming statistics to the size of their muscles and the cars they drove.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee said he decided to respond to Maphorisa because he felt he needed to inform him of his income streams.

Although owning the masters to your music can clearly be a touchy subject for many artists, Kaybee said he had no grudge against Maphorisa and would still greet him if he were to bump into him in public.

Even after the exchange of words on the TL, Kaybee expressed that he was not fighting with Maphorisa. “I don't know about him, but I'm not fighting,” he said.

When asked why he didn't contact Maphorisa in person instead of entertaining his tweets, Kaybee questioned why he should have done so when Maphorisa initially went public with his comments.

“He didn't contact me in person, so I didn't see the need to contact him in private.”

The week-long twar saw Maphorisa produce thorough receipts, saying Kaybee may dominate radio stats but he ruled the game when it came to sales figures.