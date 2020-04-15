TshisaLIVE

Sophie Ndaba honoured by 'lockdown' praise: 'God is showing my haters I didn’t die, I’m just restored'

15 April 2020 - 09:01 By Kyle Zeeman
Sophie Ndaba was flooded with messages of praise for her character on Lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Sophie Lichaba

Sophie Ndaba is the toast of Mzansi at the moment, after her character on Lockdown left fans DEEP in their feels and hailing the star as one of Mzansi's finest actresses.

Fans were introduced to Sophie's new character, Palesa, when the latest season of the prison drama aired earlier this week.

The “broken” nurse left many feeling uncomfortable with her internal battles and a scene of her getting emotional while taking off her make-up was hauntingly brilliant.

Social media was flooded with messages of praise for the star and her name was trending on Twitter for two days straight.

Humbled by the love, Sophie took to social media to thank the nation for their support. She also hailed director Mandla N as the best in Mzansi and thanked his team for choosing her when she had so often been typecast.

“I'm just so thankful that God never leaves nor forsakes us. Thank you SA for sharing your wonderful warm messages on my social media platforms and personally. I always knew 2020 is my year of restoration all round and Jeremiah 29:11 to 13 confirms just that. Listen people the best is yet to come. Thank you.”

Sophie's “restoration” comes after years of battling diabetes, weight loss and death rumours.

She said it was time for God to show her haters that she was alive and flourishing.

“All the haters out there, my God is showing you I never died. I'm just restored!” she said.

In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Sophie explained that her personal challenges helped shape how she portrayed Palesa.

“You know they always say, find somebody who died in your family and just become emotional. For me, I draw from the womanhood. I draw from the woman that I am. I draw from the things that I have been through.”

