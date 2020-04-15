Sophie Ndaba honoured by 'lockdown' praise: 'God is showing my haters I didn’t die, I’m just restored'

Social media was flooded with messages of praise for the star and her name was trending on Twitter for two days straight.

Humbled by the love, Sophie took to social media to thank the nation for their support. She also hailed director Mandla N as the best in Mzansi and thanked his team for choosing her when she had so often been typecast.

“I'm just so thankful that God never leaves nor forsakes us. Thank you SA for sharing your wonderful warm messages on my social media platforms and personally. I always knew 2020 is my year of restoration all round and Jeremiah 29:11 to 13 confirms just that. Listen people the best is yet to come. Thank you.”

Sophie's “restoration” comes after years of battling diabetes, weight loss and death rumours.

She said it was time for God to show her haters that she was alive and flourishing.

“All the haters out there, my God is showing you I never died. I'm just restored!” she said.

In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Sophie explained that her personal challenges helped shape how she portrayed Palesa.

“You know they always say, find somebody who died in your family and just become emotional. For me, I draw from the womanhood. I draw from the woman that I am. I draw from the things that I have been through.”