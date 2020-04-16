TshisaLIVE

Sophie Lichaba takes aim at Twitter trolls who drag her appearance

16 April 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sophie Lichaba clapped back at a Twitter troll.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Actress Sophie Lichaba has been the talk of the town since Monday after her stellar performance on TV drama series Lockdown, but she had to take a moment out of her shine to clap back at some trolls who came for her on Twitter.

Right on the back of all the praise the actress has received since the show's season 5 premiere, Sophie had to fend off some trolls who seemed set on talking about her appearance in a vile manner.

One tweep tagged Sophie and said that she wasn't being truthful about the disease that changed her appearance. This tweep said diabetic patients “don't look” like Sophie.

“God help her and her stupidity. She doesn't know life,” Sophie said in response.

To another critic who had a similar complaint, Sophie said: “I will do what suits me, my dear. Focus on your life and go get tested for every disease. Who are you to decide what I should do? Who are you?” Sophie asked.

Sophie's army of fans were also not tolerating any hate aimed at their fave, and came to her defence.

The actress thanked one of them directly.

Thank you Noxolo. They who comment irresponsibly with lack of exposure or knowledge and talk on my behalf are stupid. You talk of cancer ... Have you seen ALL cancer patients? Were you one? Really? Have you seen my journey? Do you know it? Did you see my mother before she died?” the actress said.

