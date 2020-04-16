TshisaLIVE

WATCH | US star Pink gets teary as she details Covid-19 battle for her and 3-year-old son

16 April 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pink is thankful that she and her son are now feeling better, having recovered from Covid-19.
Image: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

US singer Pink struggled to fight back tears as she reflected on the emotional rollercoaster she was thrown onto after she and her three-year-old son tested positive for Covid-19.  

In an interview with TV host Ellen DeGeneres, the hitmaker was happy to share that she and her son were now out of harm's way and in retrospect, the whole ordeal was the scariest thing she's ever gone through.

This is the scariest thing I've ever been through in my whole life,” she said before choking up.

Pink also acknowledged that she was able to get not one, but two tests, while others haven't had the same opportunity, and she slammed the US government for not making tests more accessible.

“It's very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test. I would say two things to that. I would say, you should be angry that I can get a test and you can't, but being angry at me isn't going to help anything. It's not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can't get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try to change that.

“And number two, tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old, that if they can get their hands on a test wouldn't take it, and if they say that I'm calling bulls**t,” the singer said.

Watch the emotional video below.

