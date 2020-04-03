TshisaLIVE

Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags delivered to SA' tweet

03 April 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Redi Tlhabi called out Adam Housley after he claimed "one million body bags were delivered to SA" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Madelene Cronjé

Redi Tlhabi was one of thousands of South Africans who put US journalist Adam Housley on blast after he tweeted false information about the Covid-19 situation in SA. His tweet sparked widespread outrage. 

In a now-deleted three-part Twitter thread, Adam claimed "one million body bags had been delivered to South Africa".  

"Tonight I have learned that one million body bags have been delivered to South Africa. It's estimated that nearly 8.5 million people have Aids or TB in the country, and they are very worried about what's coming with coronavirus," he claimed in his tweet.

Adam's thread also claimed his sources have told him that SA would likely need one or two million more body bags.

"I have great contacts there who say they are likely going to be asking for one to two million more body bags. 'Adam we just don't have the infrastructure like America to help people here. The socialised health system serves most people, but it's corrupt, underfunded and understaffed'," he tweeted.

South Africans didn't waste time letting him know they don't appreciate his claims, and Redi was one of the people leading the charge.

"Just shut up. What you wrote below has absolutely NOTHING to do with the fake news you posted. We don't care who you love. Just stop this toxic misinformation campaign and ignorance. We did not misunderstand you. We are highly educated and well-travelled citizens. And we live here! "

Adam, whose Twitter bio describes him as an Emmy-winning journalist, is also the husband of celebrity actress and The View talk show co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley.

As South Africans continued to attack him for his "source-based" information, he drafted an apology, which he has since deleted as South Africans continued to drag him for statements that included "I met Tutu".

Needless to say, South Africans didn't appreciate the man's tone.

Here are some of the reactions below.

