Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags delivered to SA' tweet
Redi Tlhabi was one of thousands of South Africans who put US journalist Adam Housley on blast after he tweeted false information about the Covid-19 situation in SA. His tweet sparked widespread outrage.
In a now-deleted three-part Twitter thread, Adam claimed "one million body bags had been delivered to South Africa".
"Tonight I have learned that one million body bags have been delivered to South Africa. It's estimated that nearly 8.5 million people have Aids or TB in the country, and they are very worried about what's coming with coronavirus," he claimed in his tweet.
Adam's thread also claimed his sources have told him that SA would likely need one or two million more body bags.
"I have great contacts there who say they are likely going to be asking for one to two million more body bags. 'Adam we just don't have the infrastructure like America to help people here. The socialised health system serves most people, but it's corrupt, underfunded and understaffed'," he tweeted.
Thank you my African people, it seems @adamhousley finally got woke. Condescending tweet deleted 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zVSc3tFiuf— Tadiwanashe Gwemende (@TadiwaGwemende) April 2, 2020
South Africans didn't waste time letting him know they don't appreciate his claims, and Redi was one of the people leading the charge.
"Just shut up. What you wrote below has absolutely NOTHING to do with the fake news you posted. We don't care who you love. Just stop this toxic misinformation campaign and ignorance. We did not misunderstand you. We are highly educated and well-travelled citizens. And we live here! "
Just shut up. What you wrote below has absolutely NOTHING to do with the fake news you posted. We don't care who you love..just stop this toxic misinformation campaign & ignorance. We did not misunderstand you. We are highly educated & well travelled citizens. And we live here! https://t.co/SPgEawsRs7— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 2, 2020
Yes. It is fake news that "1 million body bags have been delivered in South Africa." It is fake news that "8.5 million people have AIDS or TB in the country." (distinction between HIV & AIDS). Yes we are worried about Corona virus, as any nation should be, as US should HAVE been https://t.co/BOTEZtMZYH— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 2, 2020
Adam, whose Twitter bio describes him as an Emmy-winning journalist, is also the husband of celebrity actress and The View talk show co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley.
As South Africans continued to attack him for his "source-based" information, he drafted an apology, which he has since deleted as South Africans continued to drag him for statements that included "I met Tutu".
I can't be racist, I met Tutu@adamhousley pic.twitter.com/V9nb0HrjBi— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) April 2, 2020
Needless to say, South Africans didn't appreciate the man's tone.
Here are some of the reactions below.
Delete this. 5 people have died. There are far more in the US.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 2, 2020
SA has one of the world’s largest population wide anti-Retroviral treatment and the mortality rates nowhere near that which requires “body bags”. Even for TB. Even accounting for a spread of Covid-19, that assumption of bags is greatly exaggerated to have basis of fact— Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) April 2, 2020
Please, what is this man talking about? We have mobile units out already, testing people. It's been just over a week since lockdown was announced and we're hustling to save our people. America and Trump have their fingers up their noses. Useless.— Megsie (@MegPascoe) April 2, 2020