Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags delivered to SA' tweet

Redi Tlhabi was one of thousands of South Africans who put US journalist Adam Housley on blast after he tweeted false information about the Covid-19 situation in SA. His tweet sparked widespread outrage.

In a now-deleted three-part Twitter thread, Adam claimed "one million body bags had been delivered to South Africa".

"Tonight I have learned that one million body bags have been delivered to South Africa. It's estimated that nearly 8.5 million people have Aids or TB in the country, and they are very worried about what's coming with coronavirus," he claimed in his tweet.

Adam's thread also claimed his sources have told him that SA would likely need one or two million more body bags.

"I have great contacts there who say they are likely going to be asking for one to two million more body bags. 'Adam we just don't have the infrastructure like America to help people here. The socialised health system serves most people, but it's corrupt, underfunded and understaffed'," he tweeted.