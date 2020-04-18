MaMkhize is considering 'selling bananas' instead of 'sitting around crying'

"I am beginning to consider selling bananas as we need these during lockdown, so when one door closes another opens."

She said since her normal day-to-day business has ground to a halt because of Covid-19, she needs something else to keep her busy.

"I can’t do what I normally do. Building houses and everything I do is not happening. Instead of me sitting, crying like a cry baby and waiting for the worst and exhausting all my savings, I am diverting and coming up with another plan. Tell me your thoughts. Let’s temporally divert," she said.

MaMkhize's fans flooded her comment section with ideas about how she could make the banana business work.

She thanked them, saying she appreciates the input they shared with her.