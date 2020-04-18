TshisaLIVE

MaMkhize is considering 'selling bananas' instead of 'sitting around crying'

18 April 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shauwn Mkhize is thinking of starting a new business.
Image: Instagram/MaMkhize

Multimillionaire and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize had an epiphany while walking in her huge banana tree plantation. She said she figures that instead of exhausting her savings and wallowing in worry, she may as well explore a different business idea: selling bananas.

While fans may have initially taken this to be a joke, MaMkhize took to her Instagram to share a slow-motion video of herself walking among her banana trees, and revealed that she was considering turning the produce into a proper business.

"I am beginning to consider selling bananas as we need these during lockdown, so when one door closes another opens."

She said since her normal day-to-day business has ground to a halt because of Covid-19, she needs something else to keep her busy.

"I can’t do what I normally do. Building houses and everything  I do is not happening. Instead of me sitting, crying like a cry baby and waiting for the worst and exhausting all my savings, I am diverting and coming up with another plan. Tell me your thoughts. Let’s temporally divert," she said.

MaMkhize's fans flooded her comment section with ideas about how she could make the banana business work.

She thanked them, saying she appreciates the input they shared with her.

