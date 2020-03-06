TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Wow! Fans stunned as MaMkhize's life steps up yet another level

06 March 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is living the life most people wish they were living.
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is living the life most people wish they were living.
Image: Shauwn Mkhize/ Instagram

Just when viewers of Kwa MaMkhize reality show thought they were cool with Shauwn Mkhize's “rich rich” life, they were taken back to square one when they discovered another wing to her mansion and so many other cool features to her house.

The Durban businesswoman's show has received mixed reviews for its entertainment value and content since it first aired, but the one thing fans won't front about is how much they wish they could have her “kind” of guap.

Thursday's episode saw Andile ask for another crazy amount of money and introduced fans to another part of the house they didn't even know about. But it was the “walk in” fridge that caused commotion on the TL.

The helper's kitchen looked better than the kitchens fans have seen on Top Billing! That's how hectic Shauwn's house is.

“Every time I watch the show, I am reminded that we must all really be here to watch Shauwn Mkhize and her family show us how we should be living life. We're basically here to watch them then die,” one tweep said.

With the coronavirus now in SA, some fans even felt like the way Shawn's house is set up, she could provide a venue for quarantine and people in the same house would never even bump into each other.

Check out some of the reactions below.

MORE

IN MEMES | Yasss! MaMkhize’s Tha is the spice the show’s been needing!

Tha adds just the right amount of spice Kwa MaMkhize needs!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Here's why MaMkhize agreed to do a reality show

"I wanted to to prove to people that I’m not a fraudster".
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money

O thomile gape...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter!

Hai... that funeral scene wasn't the one for Shauwn's fans
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa slammed for trying to raise money for Nokuthula Mjekula with RTs TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane dumped from Isibaya TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This is it - she's my dream woman': Skeem Saam’s Skandi Kid is in love TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Phoyisa!' Maphorisa’s song gets a mention in 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  5. Mpho Letsholonyane 'hurt' after alleged racial profiling at Dis-Chem TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X