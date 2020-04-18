TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar: Before Covid-19 I was easily hurt by nasty words & rumours

Nothing like a lockdown to help you gain perspective on what's important in life

18 April 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lady Zamar says nasty comments used to leave her in tears.
Image: Via Lady Zamar's Instagram

Being in lockdown has given muso Lady Zamar a lot of time to think about what is important in life and, spoiler alert, it isn’t your opinions of her.

The Collide star took to social media recently to dish on the lessons she has learnt over the last two weeks of lockdown, and admitted that she used to often be bothered by the nasty comments and unfounded rumours aimed at her.

In fact, it often left her in tears.

“Before Covid-19 there were things I stressed about, tons of things I was constantly worried about. I was easily hurt by people’s comments and the vicious unfounded rumours that kept flying around on social media.

“I would cry when I read stuff about me. People’s opinions you see.

“But then the silence came. Everything stopped. Everything stopped, except my life. The actual breathing. The life mechanism. And every day I am grateful for it and I mourn for those who have lost theirs because of Covid-19 and other illnesses, violence and pain.”

She said that in the midst of panic caused by the pandemic she found what was most important, and encouraged others to take some time out to re-evaluate their lives.

“Take time to figure yourself out. Re-evaluate what’s important to you. Decide what you’re going to be about when this eventually passes, because in time it will pass.

“Reprioritize. You can start over and be different, letting go of bad habits and lifestyles.”

