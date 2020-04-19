TshisaLIVE

After box office hit 'Losing Lerato', Kagiso Modupe is working on another film

19 April 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kagiso Modupe and his daughter Tshimollo star in the hit movie, 'Losing Lerato'.
Kagiso Modupe and his daughter Tshimollo star in the hit movie, 'Losing Lerato'.
Image: Kagiso Modupe / Instagram

After the amazing track record of Kagiso Modupe's film Losing Lerato, it is no wonder South Africans couldn't contain their excitement when Kagiso announced that he's just completed writing another feature film.

The actor-turned-producer shared his excitement on Twitter this week, sharing how he's looking forward to life post-lockdown, so he can start working on the new film.

Just finished writing a full feature film. Can't wait for #lockdown to end so we can get to work. It's a beautiful story that people will relate to. Stay home and be safe love you all.”

Kagiso, who has been dubbed the “Tyler Perry” of Mzansi, owing to his approach to storytelling, shared his desire to open up the industry by using new talent.

But he said it was unfortunate that he couldn't afford to hold open public auditions just yet.

I won't lie, my company is still too small to host open public auditions. Everything is done under time pressure. With that said, I truly support opening up the industry as you will see that there is always new talent in every production we have,” he added.

He encouraged aspiring actors to go through agencies.

“I will have auditions through the following agencies: contractors, fig jam, MLA, Gaenor, and Jaffit Management as soon as we are done with pre-production. Can't wait to see you guys!”

MORE

Halala! Kagiso Modupe's film wins six awards at international film festival

"The international nomination for me was a great milestone and big up to the team for bagging them."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | From designer brands to 'underwear': Celebs step out in coronavirus masks

Have you got your mask yet? Apparently they are quite the fashion accessory.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Losing Lerato' creators won't let coronavirus stop them from taking the movie overseas

'Coronavirus or not we’re impacting economics around the world'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'They’re trying to silence us’- Losing Lerato creators on hacking of social media account

Kagiso Modupe has urged fans to continue to support the movie.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi hits back after being trolled for straightening her two-year-old ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Isibaya' actress Thuli Thabethe hits back at #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Social media reacts to 'Madam and Mercy' reality show debut TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh, Kaya FM and Radio 2000 win big at The Radio Awards TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize is considering 'selling bananas' instead of 'sitting around crying' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X