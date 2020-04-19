After box office hit 'Losing Lerato', Kagiso Modupe is working on another film

After the amazing track record of Kagiso Modupe's film Losing Lerato, it is no wonder South Africans couldn't contain their excitement when Kagiso announced that he's just completed writing another feature film.

The actor-turned-producer shared his excitement on Twitter this week, sharing how he's looking forward to life post-lockdown, so he can start working on the new film.

“Just finished writing a full feature film. Can't wait for #lockdown to end so we can get to work. It's a beautiful story that people will relate to. Stay home and be safe love you all.”