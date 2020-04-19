Kenny Kunene salutes workers serving the nation during Covid-19 lockdown

The businessman was also moved by cashiers in supermarkets who often work without gloves and masks, putting their lives at risk.

“There's only sanitisers available and their bosses are not even making an effort to buy them masks. My hearts goes out to petrol attendants, security guards and other people who are working and don't have masks but interact with different people throughout the day. I realised that these people should be appreciated and celebrated.”

He said we need each other and must unite to fight the virus.

“If these people refuse to come to work, who will help us fill our petrol tanks? You can go to the doctor for consultation but when you have a prescription, who will give us medication at the pharmacy? We won't be able to buy food for our own children if cashiers decide to stay at home. When banks are closed, how are we going to manage or operate our businesses and personal finances?

“So we need to celebrate them because they go to work with dedication and hope to help the nation. When they return home, they are scared of ... infecting their loved ones.”