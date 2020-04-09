Amanda Black on Covid-19's economic impact: It’s going to hit black folk tenfold

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day national lockdown last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus, closing non-essential businesses and instructing people to stay home.

Reports have indicated that there will be a substantial economic slump from the lockdown, including founder of social movement #CountryDuty Tumi Sole.

Tumi took to Twitter to claim that “the economic impacts of Covid-19 will be felt for generations to come”.