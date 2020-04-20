WATCH | Here’s the ‘English bundles depleted’ video that made Babes Wodumo trend

Yoh! Sometimes English can get the best of us, just ask Babes Wodumo.

Babes found herself on the Twitter trends list at the weekend after a video of a woman, believed to be the singer, speaking English to a police officer went viral.

In the young video, the woman can be seen speaking to the officer through a gate.

With heightened emotions and frustration, she tried to explain to the officer that she was working, before admitting that English had failed her.