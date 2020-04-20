TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here’s the ‘English bundles depleted’ video that made Babes Wodumo trend

20 April 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Social media users were losing their minds over Babes Wodumo's latest video.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Yoh! Sometimes English can get the best of us, just ask Babes Wodumo.

Babes found herself on the Twitter trends list at the weekend after a video of a woman, believed to be the singer, speaking English to a police officer went viral.

In the young video, the woman can be seen speaking to the officer through a gate.

With heightened emotions and frustration, she tried to explain to the officer that she was working, before admitting that English had failed her.

Soon the TLs were filled with users trying to figure out what Babes was saying.

Many enjoyed a laugh or two at the video, while others defended her against mean comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

Just weeks ago, Mampintsha and Babes released a song about the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc across the world.

The couple took their jokes, thoughts and feelings about the virus and turned it into a gqom song that many seem to be loving on these social media streets. 

