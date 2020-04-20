WATCH | Here’s the ‘English bundles depleted’ video that made Babes Wodumo trend
Yoh! Sometimes English can get the best of us, just ask Babes Wodumo.
Babes found herself on the Twitter trends list at the weekend after a video of a woman, believed to be the singer, speaking English to a police officer went viral.
In the young video, the woman can be seen speaking to the officer through a gate.
With heightened emotions and frustration, she tried to explain to the officer that she was working, before admitting that English had failed her.
Soon the TLs were filled with users trying to figure out what Babes was saying.
Many enjoyed a laugh or two at the video, while others defended her against mean comments.
Here are some of the reactions:
Oksalayo Babes Wodumo admitted that islungu samtrapa she didn’t act smart about it pic.twitter.com/midbC6ZV8C— Tumelo Steve Molefe (@TumeloM95823563) April 18, 2020
Babes Wodumo 😂😂😂😂 English decided to stay indoors while she was out😂😂😂 https://t.co/kzoCe1ZNyN— Aspiring lawyer (@SeholeMatlhatsi) April 18, 2020
I really pray Babes Wodumo could get back on top of her game, I honestly can't stand seeing her talent go to waste like that, I lowkey have a soft spot for her.— Xhosa is🔥🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) April 18, 2020
This is South Africa not England Babes Wodumo doesn't owe anyone good English. pic.twitter.com/ynGPinWrHv— Lindelani (@Lindela86117780) April 18, 2020
I’m glad Babes Wodumo broke that English, we don’t owe anyone good English. pic.twitter.com/u2g3Ri2PJQ— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲🎞️📽🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) April 18, 2020
What I don't understand is that Babes Wodumo is talking English kodwa there's black cops there... Azithi mzala kodwa? pic.twitter.com/UDz5mauPJ0— Cellular (at 🏡) (@robzinterris) April 18, 2020
As soon as her English decided to resign, Babes Wodumo was like weeee😩😩 pic.twitter.com/cviCJP9SBt— Lesomalia💎 (@Lekula_Simon) April 18, 2020
Papa penny Once Said “ I Speak English the way a White man Speaks my Language “ Hands off Babes Wodumo please— MADE IN GIYANI ❤ (@Kate_LukZ) April 18, 2020
I love how Babes wodumo walked away when she realized kuthi no maan this English doesn't want to come out 😐😅 pic.twitter.com/CXBH5gqmDU— Blackman_sed (@blackman_sed) April 18, 2020
Just weeks ago, Mampintsha and Babes released a song about the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc across the world.
The couple took their jokes, thoughts and feelings about the virus and turned it into a gqom song that many seem to be loving on these social media streets.