It wasn’t me! A-Reece denies ties to 'Sotho Man With Some Power'

21 April 2020 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper A-Reece says he's trying to find out who dropped an album under his name.
Image: Instagram/ A-Reece

Rapper A-Reece has extinguished all hopes of a “new level beef” with Nasty C as he distanced himself from the album released under his name and with a title that plays off Nasty’s upcoming album name, Zulu Man With Some Power.

It seems lockdown has unlocked a new level of fire in SA hip-hop. When an album called Sotho Man With Some Power emerged on the social media streets, hip-hop fans thought another beef was heating up, this one between Nasty C and A-Reece.

However, in a statement through his lawyers, TailorMade Legal Solutions, A-Reece has made it clear he isn’t about that life. He then went on to slam the culprits allegedly responsible for releasing the album.

“It is with great annoyance and disappointment that we have come to learn of an album released by an entity known to us currently as '2018 Rubber Band Gang' under the name of rapper Lehlogonolo Mataboge, professionally named A-Reece.”

The rapper, who has often been compared to Nasty C by fans, distanced himself from any links to the album. 

He said the songs on the “album” were old and illegally duplicated to intentionally “create a rift with colleagues in the industry”.

“A-Reece wishes to categorically denounce Sotho Man With Some Power as a fake body of work which could only have been released as a result of cowardice and opportunism,” reads the statement.

The rapper expressed his intentions to have the album taken down and asked his fans not to support it in any way

Read the full statement below.

TshisaLIVE
