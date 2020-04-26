TshisaLIVE

Basetsana Kumalo's tip to cope during lockdown: Work out every day

26 April 2020 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Basetsana Kumalo says regular exercise is vital during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Basetsana Kumalo

Basetsana Kumalo has encouraged her fans to try and keep fit and active during the nationwide lockdown.

The former Miss SA and author posted several workouts on Instagram, explaining that a consistent workout routine will release those endorphins and leave you feeling good.

Sis also thanked actress and Puma brand ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha for the cute training gear she gave her.

Bassie acknowledged that the lockdown can leave many feeling powerless, but reassured fans that everything would be OK and they should have faith.

"After lockdown we run the risk of 'rolling out' of our homes. Let’s try my peeps, masizameni bazalwane. Kuzolunga!"

She is not the only celeb encouraging South Africans to stay fit. Mome Mahlangu is also singing the same tune.

The former reality star posted a video on Instagram of her working out at home and wearing her gym gear.

"I don’t understand the comments about going to gym after lockdown. You can do these simple exercises in the comfort of your home. I have been working out since 2016 and l lost 60kgs right here on this floor," she wrote.

Sis encouraged her fans to stop procrastinating and start working out now.

"When summer comes, please don’t hate others. I told my kids that I’m turning 37 this November and that I pray God keeps me safe because I want to come out looking like their 37-year-old younger sister after giving birth!"

