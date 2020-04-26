Basetsana Kumalo's tip to cope during lockdown: Work out every day

Basetsana Kumalo has encouraged her fans to try and keep fit and active during the nationwide lockdown.

The former Miss SA and author posted several workouts on Instagram, explaining that a consistent workout routine will release those endorphins and leave you feeling good.

Sis also thanked actress and Puma brand ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha for the cute training gear she gave her.

Bassie acknowledged that the lockdown can leave many feeling powerless, but reassured fans that everything would be OK and they should have faith.

"After lockdown we run the risk of 'rolling out' of our homes. Let’s try my peeps, masizameni bazalwane. Kuzolunga!"