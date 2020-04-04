WATCH | Lesley Musina gyming at home during lockdown will leave you real thirsty

Lesley has been strictly adhering to rules of the 21-day lockdown implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of Covid-19 and took to Instagram to post a series of videos of himself working out on the balcony.

With his muscles on full display, Lesley lifts weights as the camera rolls.

The man is focused as he looks ahead and the camera pans to the other gym equipment he has.

Les also has good taste in music, playing bangers from Chris Brown, Drake, Benny Mayengani and Cassper Nyovest.

The star encouraged others to continue their workout routines while in lockdown and make sure they look fire when we are all allowed out again.

Cava his workout videos below: