TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lesley Musina gyming at home during lockdown will leave you real thirsty

04 April 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lesley Musina has been working out.
Lesley Musina has been working out.
Image: Via Lesley's Instagram

Lesley Musina is not just one of the most talented actors in Mzansi, but he is also a man crush for many.

The dude has always done the most to make sure he is fit and let fans in on his gym secrets.

Lesley has been strictly adhering to rules of the 21-day lockdown implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of Covid-19 and took to Instagram to post a series of videos of himself working out on the balcony.

With his muscles on full display, Lesley lifts weights as the camera rolls.

The man is focused as he looks ahead and the camera pans to the other gym equipment he has.

Les also has good taste in music, playing bangers from Chris Brown, Drake, Benny Mayengani and Cassper Nyovest.

The star encouraged others to continue their workout routines while in lockdown and make sure they look fire when we are all allowed out again.

Cava his workout videos below:

WATCH | Here's how Somizi prepared for lockdown

Somizi read our minds when it came to tackling this 21-day lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Nomsa Buthelezi: My heart bleeds for people who can't afford to buy food during the lockdown

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi bought her mom food and medication to see her through the 21-days lockdown
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Bontle Modiselle to give lockdown dance lessons

Bontle Modiselle is here to share those smoking hot dance moves.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Here's how Itu Khune and Sphelele are getting through lockdown

Itu and Sphelele have chosen to stay positive during this trying time.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Redi Tlhabi joins Mzansi in slamming US journo about 'one million body bags ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dineo Langa shows off her pipes during Solo’s lockdown session TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X