Uzalo’s Nelisa Mchunu: Please don’t be afraid to report rape

After her character narrowly escaped being raped, Uzalo actress Nelisa Mchunu has urged fans not to be afraid to report rapists.

This after, a recent episode of Uzalo saw one of Sbu's low-life acquaintances insist that he knew that Fikile “wanted him” and proceed to try to have sex with her forcefully. Fortunately, Sbu ran into the house right on time and saved Fikile.

Nelisa, who plays Fikile on the popular drama, took to Twitter to talk about the difference between fiction and non-fiction where rape is concerned. The actress encouraged victims of rape to find the strength to report their rapist.

“Unfortunately in real life we don’t have oSbu noNkunzi to bury rapists alive, so please, please don’t ever be afraid to report a rape case, rapists don’t deserve to be out in the streets terrorising women,” Nelisa said.