TshisaLIVE

Uzalo’s Nelisa Mchunu: Please don’t be afraid to report rape

29 April 2020 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Uzalo actress Nelisa Mchunu's storyline has been a difficult one.
Uzalo actress Nelisa Mchunu's storyline has been a difficult one.
Image: Instagram/Nelisa Mchunu

After her character narrowly escaped being raped, Uzalo actress Nelisa Mchunu has urged fans not to be afraid to report rapists.

This after, a recent episode of Uzalo saw one of Sbu's low-life acquaintances insist that he knew that Fikile “wanted him” and proceed to try to have sex with her forcefully. Fortunately, Sbu ran into the house right on time and saved Fikile.

Nelisa, who plays Fikile on the popular drama, took to Twitter to talk about the difference between fiction and non-fiction where rape is concerned. The actress encouraged victims of rape to find the strength to report their rapist.

Unfortunately in real life we don’t have oSbu noNkunzi to bury rapists alive, so please, please don’t ever be afraid to report a rape case, rapists don’t deserve to be out in the streets terrorising women,” Nelisa said.

The actress interacted with some of her followers who shared how important it was to keep talking about the effects of rape.

Some of her fans shared their experiences with her, while others simply applauded her for being authentic in how she brought a difficult storyline to life.

Check out some of their interaction below.

READ MORE

Uzalo, Isibaya running low on new episodes

Production houses affected by lockdown
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sphelele Mzimela confirms pregnancy with baby bump snap

Actress Sphelele Mzimela just graced the gram with a pregnancy snap!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Uzalo distances itself from 'fake Nompilo Maphumulo letter' to the president

The actress plays the role of Nosipho on the popular SABC 1 soapie.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Former Rhythm City and Uzalo actor Sipho Ngema’s family devastated by his death

"To the world he seemed hardcore and strict, but he was a genuine softie to his six children."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi slams company advertising necks & gizzards 'for sale for domestic ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Teach us, sis! — It took Sho Madjozi 12 hours to do her own hair, and fans are ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu sheds tears over house robbery: I lost stuff worth more ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Actor Rob van Vuuren takes shots at FNB for 'threatening legal action' over ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mzansi unites around #AnthemChallengeRSA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X