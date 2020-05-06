Simphiwe Dana 'okay for another month' after royalty payments

As many musicians, actors and creatives struggle to put food on the table during the Covid-19 pandemic, Simphiwe Dana has reassured fans that she is at least good for one more month.

The star has been candid about the battle many musicians face to earn an income during the lockdown, and took to Twitter this week to share her relief at getting a royalties payment from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).

She questioned why actors did not have a similar system of royalties.

“I just received funds from Samro. I’ll be okay for another month. Bears the question why actors don’t have royalties like we do?”