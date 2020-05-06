Simphiwe Dana 'okay for another month' after royalty payments
As many musicians, actors and creatives struggle to put food on the table during the Covid-19 pandemic, Simphiwe Dana has reassured fans that she is at least good for one more month.
The star has been candid about the battle many musicians face to earn an income during the lockdown, and took to Twitter this week to share her relief at getting a royalties payment from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).
She questioned why actors did not have a similar system of royalties.
“I just received funds from Samro. I’ll be okay for another month. Bears the question why actors don’t have royalties like we do?”
Simphiwe's comments come just days after musician Thandiswa Mazwai revealed that she is living on the money she had saved up for a recording project.
“Do you guys realise that we probably won’t have live gigs for at least a few more months? Artists are gonna lose everything. Right now, I’m living on what I had saved for a recording budget so if you don’t see an album for another few years it’s because I’m saving.
“By a few months I mean several! I’m expecting gigs to only start next year sometime. We can go virtual but ah so lonely,” she wrote on Twitter.
DJ Fresh last month encouraged his followers to look out for each other, as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on households across the world.
“For many, this is the second month of debit orders coming off, but zero income to absorb them. Next month is gonna be bad! Please check up on those you know might need it!” he wrote.