Would you pay R50 for AKA’s new App? Here’s what you'd be paying for ...

Rapper AKA has announced that he's launching a brand new platform, AKATV, for the Megacy and he's promised to make it worth every cent of the R49 monthly subscription fee.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Mzansi in lockdown, artists have to find out-of-the-box ways to monetise their talents. AKA has promised his fans that AKATV will deliver amazing content.

The rapper has been hinting at the platform for a while now and he's obvs super stoked with himself ... So stoked, that he had a whole State Of the Megacy Address on Wednesday night to inform fans what to expect. Dressed in a navy blue suit, AKA formally introduced AKATV to his fans.

The rapper also opened the floor for his fans to address him, however, due to a bad connection, the initial interactions had to be cut short because there was no audio. Rapper Moozlie made a brief appearance as well, where she asked what will be available on the app.

Here is what the Supa Mega has promised his nation of fans:

- The Supa Mega Sho will go live along with videos from his live performances, such as AKA Orchestra On The Square.

- AKA will be interviewing his celebrity friends and giving his fans a front-row seat so they can see the things he's often privy to.

- Exclusive behind the scenes moments

- Music previews

- His thoughts and opinions on everything and anything.

It seems like fans loved every moment of the #AKASOMA and they took to Twitter to say as much.