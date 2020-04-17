TshisaLIVE

Cassper: I’m not afraid of AKA

The rapper went off at people comparing him to the Supa Mega

17 April 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest says people need to stop comparing him to his rival, AKA.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

It seems rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest have been throwing shade at each other for like a million years, and on Thursday Mufasa made it clear he is not about to step down or fear his rival.

The pair rewarmed the beef recently when AKA proposed they head into a boxing match. While Cassper is not too keen on the idea, it is not because he is scared of a fight.

In fact, when a fan jokingly asked if Cassper was afraid to use the word "aka" in his tweets, Cassper clapped back HARD.

Cassper said it “puzzled” him that people compared the two of them, and said the Supa Mega had “done nothing” in comparison to him.

“Crazy! F**king crazy! It puzzles me so much. How am I compared to him? Him? The dude has done nothing! F**ol compared to Mufasa? Are you kidding me ?”

Fans were quick to bring receipts to prove their fav was the better or more popular rapper, but Cassper said the beef would not be sorted with one of those Instagram hip-hop battles.

Instead “respect must be instilled and taught”.

WATCH | Cassper on why he ain’t afraid of getting in the ring with AKA!

"I'm very competitive and I don't think there's anything that he can beat me at," Cassper said about AKA.
