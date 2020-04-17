Cassper: I’m not afraid of AKA

It seems rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest have been throwing shade at each other for like a million years, and on Thursday Mufasa made it clear he is not about to step down or fear his rival.

The pair rewarmed the beef recently when AKA proposed they head into a boxing match. While Cassper is not too keen on the idea, it is not because he is scared of a fight.

In fact, when a fan jokingly asked if Cassper was afraid to use the word "aka" in his tweets, Cassper clapped back HARD.