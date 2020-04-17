Cassper: I’m not afraid of AKA
The rapper went off at people comparing him to the Supa Mega
It seems rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest have been throwing shade at each other for like a million years, and on Thursday Mufasa made it clear he is not about to step down or fear his rival.
The pair rewarmed the beef recently when AKA proposed they head into a boxing match. While Cassper is not too keen on the idea, it is not because he is scared of a fight.
In fact, when a fan jokingly asked if Cassper was afraid to use the word "aka" in his tweets, Cassper clapped back HARD.
First and foremost, I'm not afraid of Aka so why would be afraid of using the word ? https://t.co/1mLGwanS67— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2020
Cassper said it “puzzled” him that people compared the two of them, and said the Supa Mega had “done nothing” in comparison to him.
“Crazy! F**king crazy! It puzzles me so much. How am I compared to him? Him? The dude has done nothing! F**ol compared to Mufasa? Are you kidding me ?”
Crazy!!!! Fucking crazy!!!! It puzzles me so much. How am I compared to him ? Him ? The dude has done nothing!!!! Fokol compared to Mufasa ? Are you Kidney Me ? https://t.co/l7zq4TYIgW— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2020
Fans were quick to bring receipts to prove their fav was the better or more popular rapper, but Cassper said the beef would not be sorted with one of those Instagram hip-hop battles.
Instead “respect must be instilled and taught”.
Nope, that one MUST be handled another way. Only one way to end that one! Respect must be enstilled and taught!!! https://t.co/kxLUDNQVMD— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020