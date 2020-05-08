Nomzamo Mbatha remembers how her sister took 20k loan to make her 21st a dream come true

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has reflected on how her sister has come through for her many occasions.

The actress, who is stuck in the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns imposed, told her followers that her sister was her hero.

She went down memory lane and recalled how her sister took out a R20,000 loan so Nomzamo could have the 21st party of her dreams.

"My 21st birthday party was (nearly) a disaster. I hate birthdays but my mom convinced me to have a party. Anyway, cut a long story short, there was no money," she explained.

Nomzamo said invites were sent out but the venue was not booked or paid for. As her big day drew closer, she convinced herself she was "dying". Of course, she was only "dying" over the thought of the potential embarrassment.

That's when her sister came through wearing a superhero cape.

"To save my embarrassment, my sister went to the bank (the day before the party) and took out a loan for R20,000. She gave me R18 000 cash to go to a hotel with a conference centre that would be able to host my birthday party."

Nomzamo said not only had her sister saved the day, but she had made sure that she would look and feel the part. Not only did she have two dresses for the occasion, sis also had "red bottoms" to complete the look.

"In the months leading up to the day she made sure I had two dresses. Outfit change, hello? And she had bought me these ‘Louboutins’ (I don’t think Christian Louboutin knows this design) and I had the most perfect celebration. She is my hero, my love, my best friend and my kindred spirit."

The actress recalled other fond memories the sisters have shared, and said she feels immensely blessed to have her big sister in her corner.

Read the rest of the heartwarming message below.