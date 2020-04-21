Sarah Langa urges followers to keep N95 masks for health care professionals
With the ongoing debate about which mask to wear or whether to wear one at all, influencer and blogger Sarah Langa Mackay has advised people to leave the N95 and surgical masks for healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
It started when Sarah posted a snap of herself wearing a mask and some serious drip.
The post received mixed reaction from tweeps, with one follower asking whether the mask worked and if she had to wash it after every use.
The user said she would rather stick to her usual surgical and N95 masks, but Sarah put her straight.
"Leave the N95 and surgical masks for the people who need them more than you do, like healthcare workers."
Leave the N95 and surgical masks for the people that need them more than you do like health care workers. https://t.co/VnsOdeg7sy— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) April 20, 2020
Sarah also opened up about the challenges she's facing as a student during a nationwide lockdown.
She shared a throwback on Instagram detailing when she spoke to students at Wits University last year.
"I depend on face-to-face interaction and group learning so this pandemic has made it difficult for me to adjust to a new way of learning and interacting with material. I wanted to let all my friends who are embarking on this online learning journey know that we are in this together."
Sarah said students needed to support each other in every way possible.
"Let’s not put an end to sharing knowledge, distributing notes, virtual study groups, video tutorials. Let’s redirect any competitive energy towards helping students who, under normal circumstances, were already struggling because the effects of the pandemic have probably made it even more challenging for most of us."
Today marks the beginning of Q2 of my Masters Degree at @witsbschool and i just wanted to go back to this day in 2019 at the wits great hall where students came together and opened up to me sharing my long, challenging academic journey, to be honest nothing I said on this day could have ever prepared me or the students behind me for the challenges that are all facing today. I for one depend on face to face interaction and group learning so this pandemic has made it difficult for me to adjust to a new way of learning and interacting with material. I wanted to let all my friends that are having to embark on this online learning journey that we are in this together. We have to support each other in every way possible, let’s not put an end to sharing knowledge, distributing notes, virtual study groups, video tutorials. Let’s redirect any competitive energy towards helping students that under normal circumstances were already struggling because the effects of the pandemic have probably made it even more challenging for most of us. Since lockdown I have been so anxious and I haven’t been able to establish a routine or feel motivated in any way but I’ve been so grateful to feel connected to my MBA class and know that I have support from @wits__university and other students. I’ve started a platform called @futuregrads that we can all use to connect with each other during this time, share your experience and any tips that you have that could encourage me and other students that are struggling. Wishing you all the best of luck as we walk this journey together