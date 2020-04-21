Sarah Langa urges followers to keep N95 masks for health care professionals

Sarah also opened up about the challenges she's facing as a student during a nationwide lockdown.

She shared a throwback on Instagram detailing when she spoke to students at Wits University last year.

"I depend on face-to-face interaction and group learning so this pandemic has made it difficult for me to adjust to a new way of learning and interacting with material. I wanted to let all my friends who are embarking on this online learning journey know that we are in this together."

Sarah said students needed to support each other in every way possible.

"Let’s not put an end to sharing knowledge, distributing notes, virtual study groups, video tutorials. Let’s redirect any competitive energy towards helping students who, under normal circumstances, were already struggling because the effects of the pandemic have probably made it even more challenging for most of us."