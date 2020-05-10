Got lockdown hair struggles? Ayanda Borotho can help

“My plea to you is that if you know of anybody whose a hairdresser that you absolutely adore and love, please don't forget them, assist them where you can.”

The actress also mentioned hair care manufacturers who depend on salons to buy products from them, and encouraged her fans to buy the products if they can.

She said that by doing so they would help keep businesses alive.

“If you can and still have the buying and spending power please buy South African products to support businesses, so that their doors will be opened during this trying time.

“I want to do a little challenge where we talk about hair in the time of coronavirus. What have been your struggles knowing that you can't go to the salon? How have you been maintaining your hair and how do you feel about your hair,” she asked.