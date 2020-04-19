Ayanda Borotho on those lockdown struggles: Some days I don't even shower

“I have small kids so I prepare breakfast, morning snack, lunch, midday snack and supper. There are dishes in between but my daughter does most of that, and let me tell you, she's had about enough, sometimes we stare at the sink and burst in laughter.”

Sis added that her attempt at catching up on some reading has failed dismally, because someone is always “hungry, thirsty, needs to pee or is just bored”.

“I have to confess that there are days when I don't shower, I love those days. Stop taking yourself so seriously, like really, who do you bath for at this time?”

Ayanda added that the one thing she loves about being in lockdown is that she gets to watch the sunset every day.