Ayanda Borotho on those lockdown struggles: Some days I don't even shower

19 April 2020 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Actress Ayanda Borotho is over all those dishes during lockdown.
Actress Ayanda Borotho is over all those dishes during lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Borotho

Like the rest of Mzansi, actress Ayanda Borotho is counting down the days until the national lockdown is lifted at the end of April.

Taking to Instagram, Ayanda described what lockdown looks like in her household. 

“I have small kids so I prepare breakfast, morning snack, lunch, midday snack and supper. There are dishes in between but my daughter does most of that, and let me tell you, she's had about enough, sometimes we stare at the sink and burst in laughter.” 

Sis added that her attempt at catching up on some reading has failed dismally, because someone is always “hungry, thirsty, needs to pee or is just bored”.

“I have to confess that there are days when I don't shower, I love those days. Stop taking yourself so seriously, like really, who do you bath for at this time?”  

Ayanda added that the one thing she loves about being in lockdown is that she gets to watch the sunset every day. 

View this post on Instagram

I float between 3, 4, 5 and 9. I stay a little longer at 5 (after cleaning, school work, laundry, cooking...(I have small kids sooooo🤷🏿‍♀️)...breakfast, midmorning snack, lunch, then midday snack and prep supper, dishes in between but my daughter does most of that (and let me tell ya...she's had about enough🤣🤣🤣...sometimes we stare at the sink and burst into laughter...). Then there's bathtime. I have to confess there's days when I dont shower🤣🤣🤣 I love those days🤣🤣🤣🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️...stop taking yourself so seriously like really ugezela bani at this time😳🤞🏾🙈 Wash your hands. In between I sneak in work, I've tried to read many times....doesn't happen... someones always hungry, thirsty, needs to pee, or is just plain bored so they interrupt ME! So yeah, I collapse and say Lord I am grateful!!! ( I feel like if I don't say that I'll be cursed because everyone is talking about being grateful at this time🙈🤣🤣🤣🙈🙈🙈 I'm just being honest. Ku rough)...So I say it. Sometimes I say it when I'm in picture 4 mode🤣🤣🤣 I tell you saying "I'm grateful" has saved alot of lives in this house🙈🙈🙈. One thing I love about this time is I get to watch the sunset every day. We have the most beautiful sunsets here. Share where you're at...(will delete later...we can all use some laughter.)

A post shared by Ayanda "MaNgubane" Borotho (@ayandaborotho) on

