Demi-Leigh Tebow heartbroken on the anniversary of her sister’s death

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow is still mourning the death of her little sister, Franje, who passed away a year ago.

With her husband as her support system, Demi-Leigh took to Instagram this week to reflected on the year without her baby sister.

In a heartfelt post, Demi-Leigh shared that she never goes a day without thinking about her younger sister.

“Some days I have no idea what I’d do without you Tim Tebow, today was one of those days. My baby sister, Franje, went to heaven today exactly a year ago.

“I miss her every day and today should just be another day in the calendar but for some reason, this specific day pulls more on my heartstrings than yesterday or the day before.”

The beauty queen, who now lives in the US with her husband, expressed how hard it was FaceTiming her parents on the anniversary of her sister's death.

“I guess there’s just something special about specific days and dates. It took me until 3.30pm to gain enough courage to call my parents because every time I tried hitting face time, tears just started flowing.”

Demi-Leigh revealed how she tried to keep busy to stop thinking about the anniversary.

“I tried getting dressed up this morning because putting on a pretty outfit, earrings, mascara and a lippie usually makes me feel better. Not today ... today all I wanted was to sleep, eat, and binge watch every This is Us episode so I didn’t need to think about this day.

“I didn’t though. I tried keeping busy by being productive and getting work done. Tim came to check up on me just about every 20 min. He’d just pick me up on his lap and hold me. By the fifth time he came to check up on me he brought me Excedrin and a puppy. It helped!”

While Tim did what only a loving man could do for his wife who's going through loss, Demi-Leigh thanked her man for always being there for her.

“Excedrin for my headache and our puppy for the heartache. Timmy, thank you for being the most incredible partner in the great days but even more in the awful days. I love you. I’m so grateful for you and I appreciate you so much.”

She concluded her emotional post saying her only consolation was that her little sister was immensely loved on earth and in heaven.

“Can’t wait to see you again someday my baba sussie,” she added.