Lerato Sengadi ain't here for 'shaming' older mothers: There’s nothing wrong with waiting to have a baby

Lerato Sengadi and Redi Tlhabi have both slammed those who criticise women for having children when they are older, saying there is nothing wrong with being an older mom.

The debate around older moms was sparked by a tweep who joked that some of his followers would be “that friend who is 38 with a one-year-old”.

His post was flooded with women sharing their experiences of being an older mom or having older parents.

Lerato weighed in, joking that she is “probably gonna be a 40-year-old with a one-month-old”.

She also said there was nothing wrong with waiting to have kids and that women were always shamed for one thing or another.