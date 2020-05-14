TshisaLIVE

Letoya Makhene clears up 'sacred blanket' mishap: I meant no disrespect to anyone’s culture

14 May 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Letoya Makhene made it clear that she would never intentionally disrespect anyone's culture.
Actress Letoya Makhene has come out to clarify her intentions, after a post about her being sponsored blankets to donate to the needy as the cold winter seasons looms took a sharp turn and saw it being labelled “disrespectful”.

Letoya shared a picture of her holding blankets on Instagram this week and her followers quickly identified the blankets as Ingcawe. 

They went on to tell the actress how important and sacred that type of blanket is to the Xhosa culture. Some offended followers expressed their disapproval of Letoya handling and giving out the blankets.

The actress took to Instagram to explain her actions and said she had not intended to offend anyone.

“Thokoza gogo. I meant no disrespect for anyone’s culture or traditions. All I saw was an opportunity to give back to my people in the best way I know how. I have many sacred cloths that I have deep respect for, but if I was faced with a life or death situation and my cloths could save a child’s life and keep them warm from the cold ... I would give my cloths and blankets to that child,” Letoya said.

The actress told her followers that she had only recently been schooled about the significance of the blankets, and thanked those who had the patience to explain it to her.

She also apologised to those who were offended.

“Today I shared my gratitude for being sponsored with blankets. Some of you were kind enough to let me know about the significance of these blankets emaXhoseni called Ingcawe - Thank you. One or two of you expressed that you felt offended by the fact that I am even holding the blanket. I humbly request that you will take a moment to hear me as I am about to share with you my response to an unhappy follower ...”

Today I shared my gratitude for being sponsored with blankets. 😇 Some of you were kind enough to let me know about the significance of these blankets emaXhoseni called Ingcawe - Thank you 👏🏾👏🏾 One or two of you expressed that you felt offended by the fact that I am even holding the blanket. 💔 I humbly request that you will take a moment to hear me as I am about to share with you my response to an unhappy follower.... “Thokoza gogo 👏🏾👏🏾 I meant no disrespect for anyone’s culture or traditions. All I saw was an opportunity to give back to my people in the best way I know how. I have many sacred cloths that I have deep respect for, but if I was faced with a life of death situation and my cloths could save a child’s life and keep them warm from the cold... I would give my cloths and blankets to that child.”🤷🏽‍♀️ Once again thanks to @mustafaseslim and @sesliblankets for donating these beautiful blankets...soft too 🌷 More than anything, thank you @lebokeswa for believing in me...for believing in my dreams. Because of you and #LeboswaInvestments the #LetoyaMakheneFoundation is finally able to push forward. 👏🏾👏🏾❤️

